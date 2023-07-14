WINCHESTER - The Select Board and town continue to look at ways to improve communication, with residents, with Town Meeting members, with voters.
Last November, a Communications Study Committee, chaired by former Select Board Chair Lance Grenzeback, released a report that included recommendations on ways to “establish more robust and effective communications among town government, town meeting and town residents.”
Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the town reached out to the Collins Center for Public Management out of UMass Boston. She noted how they worked with Burlington on a similar project in the past. Select Board Chair Rich Mucci suggested the town reach out to Burlington for a reference.
What this means as far as improving communications go remains up in the air, as Mucci acknowledged his board is “unclear on deliverables right now.”
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt favored the idea of pushing a social media plan over improving the town’s website while vice-chair Anthea Brady added she sees little interaction with the town’s website (of course, an improved website might see more traffic).
As for the report of the Communication Study Committee, they discovered the changing media landscape that’s seen local newspapers replaced by “a kaleidoscope of websites and social media platforms that deliver fragmented, incomplete and often inaccurate information.”
The committee felt the changes “have made it increasingly difficult to hear and learn about the work of our town government and the decisions of our town meeting.” They add how important it is for the town to address these issues, because, according to their report, poor communication impacts town government “by increasing staff workload, volunteer time and costs, and reducing the effectiveness of town services;” town meeting “by increasing the time needed to understand and debate issues and budgets, increasing the risk of making costly and ineffective decisions;” and resident “by eroding trust, reducing awareness of town issues and initiatives, and discouraging participation in town government.”
Specifically, the committee’s report singled out the website for improvement and the need for town information to better reach town taxpayers, businesses and civic groups. They suggest a town communication plan to address the aforementioned shortcomings.
The report also notes Town Meeting members’ dissatisfaction with reports, motion books and presentations, stating the information is either too much or too little and tends to arrive too late to support “well-informed debate.” Town Meeting members feel articles debated during the sessions “lack context and understandable financial impact information.”
Town Meeting members also seek more guidance on how and when to communicate with fellow members and their constituents.
With all that, the committee offered a primary recommendation for town government: establish a culture of proactive town government communications. This could include making town government communication a key priority for the town manager, preparing a written plan and preparing and implementing a social media policy for town staff and boards.
The committee also recommended the town reconfigure its website by improving the capacity to search for and retrieve public rerecords and making the town’s budget and expenditure information more accessible.
Another deliverable, according to the committee’s report, includes appointing a town communications manager (by 2025). Winchester could also “better define the audiences for town government information, their main information interests and their preferred communication channels,” plus “proactively deliver notifications and a weekly town manager’s newsletter summarizing information about key town government issues, policies, regulations, programs, projects, hearings, events, etc.”
The committee gave a primary recommendation for better Town Meeting communications, as well: “establish more robust and effective communications within town meeting and between town meeting members and residents.” They also suggest the town “establish an independent not-for-profit Winchester Town Meeting Members Association as an online forum among town meeting members.”
To accomplish some of these goals, the report proposes the town preview major articles to town meeting members and the public, require budget and tax impact estimates, adopt and post written committee operating policies and procedures for all Town Meeting standing committees, provide best-practice guidelines for presentations, and provide onboarding and communications training for all members.
