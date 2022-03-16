WINCHESTER - Jim Johnson is no stranger to public service. He currently sits on the Capital Planning Committee and has for some time. He is also no stranger to the Select Board, a seat for which he is currently running, having served on that board from 1998 - 2016 before he was defeated by former Select Board member David Errico.
Six years after his defeat, Johnson once again seeks a seat on the board he sat on for six terms. There are two open seats and four challengers. One of the seats was vacated last summer and the other is currently occupied by chair Susan Verdicchio who did not seek reelection.
When asked why he chose to come back, Johnson said, “I decided to run for the Select Board to improve the quality of life for all the citizens of Winchester and to make Winchester a great place to live and work.”
He said he would work to improve the schools and municipal services, pointing out the many great people (employees and volunteers) who already work in town to improve the quality of life. However, Johnson said in recent years, “our town has become stalled on many issues and not getting as much accomplished as we could have.”
He added, “I have the ability to work together with all groups to get thing done. I believe we all can achieve our common goals to continue to move Winchester forward into the future.”
When it comes to improving communication with residents, Johnson stressed listening, i.e. listening to residents and staff. Once someone has communicated their issue, he proposed thinking about the information and asking questions. Finally, the board must come to a conclusion and let the public know.
He also suggested providing a written document, such as meeting minutes, and if the issue is very important the board can mail or email out the information to residents and then send it to the press.
As for communication with other boards, he wants to see the Select Board lead in that endeavor. He mentioned the positive relationship the Select Board and Capital Planning Committee have.
As an 18-year former member of the board, Johnson knows what it takes to serve in that capacity. Even though it’s been six years since he last served, the Capital Planning Committee chair believes he still brings a lot of skills to the board.
“I have a complete knowledge of Winchester town government,” he noted, adding how he served the community on many levels including with the Select Board, Finance Committee, Veterans Honor Roll Committee, Town Day Committee, Capital Planning Committee, Field Management Committee, Flooding and Drainage Committee, Open Space and Recreation Committee, Wildwood Cemetery Committee, Housing Partnership Board, and as a founding member of the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee.
Johnson also noted he’s active in youth sports, schools issues and local business (as a local businessman) as a “life-long resident and proud product of the Winchester Public Schools.” He also pointed to his experience and knowledge, plus his hardworking nature as reasons the residents of Winchester should vote for him this Saturday.
“I am respectful of all people,” he continued, “and I care about people and issues. I use common sense. I have and will get results that will benefit Winchester.”
Not a lot changed since Johnson last served on the board. Issues like affordable housing still remain a top priority in town. He said he supports “well-planned” affordable housing and asked the Select Board to lead in that regard. He pointed out how the town must work to reach the 10 percent state-mandate for affordable units.
Johnson said, at present the town built 160 affordable units with 243 more permitted (but as yet not built). He suggested the state estimates the town needs 800 total to reach the magical 10 percent number.
“The Select Board and staff should work with future developers to build well-planned affordable units throughout the entire town. I believe we should only encourage apartment units because all apartment unit will count towards Winchester’s 10% affordable housing requirements,” he proposed.
Johnson also mentioned how condominium units only count if the unit is sold as an affordable housing unit. The entire condominium unit doesn’t count.
During his time on the board, Johnson oversaw multiple town managers including Mel Kleckner and Richard Howard, not to mention acting Town Manager MaryEllen Lannon (who served between Kleckner and Howard). Now, with the town once again between town managers and employing the services of another interim (this time Beth Rudolph), Johnson wants to see the board start the process of hiring a permanent town manager as soon as possible.
He wants to see the board hire a consultant who knows the legal and hiring processes and someone who placed other town managers in other towns. Then, he suggested, form a search committee to work with the consultant in the selection process and help gather resumes for the Select Board to consider.
Once they find qualified candidates, the board must then conduct public interviews.
“Hiring a town manager,” Johnson stressed, “should be a top priority of the Select Board.”
Not only does Johnson have experience finding a town manager, he also has experience with overrides (some passed and some failed during his tenure on the board). In a few years, the Select Board may ask the town to support another operating override. Johnson said he believed this would be a necessity. He also mentioned the possible need for two overrides: one for the Lynch School project and one for the operating budget.
However, if Winchester wants to avoid the second override, for the budget, Johnson said the town’s expenses must not exceed the town’s revenue, something that looks less and less likely to happen (especially as the town looks to keep a strong amount of Free Cash and its Aaa bond rating).
Going forward, Johnson pushed for all boards and committees to be as transparent as possible and open to the public. He said town government needs to listen to questions, address the public and make sure all information is available to residents.
Johnson also wants to see in-person meetings return as soon as possible. He said that would be his first request of the Select Board, if elected.
“I believe it is important to meet people face-to-face, to listen and to respond to people face-to-face,” he remarked.
As this election takes place on a Saturday thanks to the Select Board making that change (and Town Meeting allowing them the opportunity to make that change), Johnson supported the idea. He cautioned that only time would tell if the change made sense. He felt public comments will be important going forward on deciding on the election date (the board has until December to switch the date from the last Tuesday to the second to last Saturday).
For background, Johnson noted how the Select Board, School Committee and town clerk all felt a Saturday date would be safer for students (no people wandering the halls while elementary students were in the building). He also mentioned how one location (the high school gymnasium) makes it easier on the town clerk to maintain services and it helps the town save money.
In all, Johnson said, “I need your vote to work to improve our town. Please give me one of your two votes on Saturday, March 19.”
Polls open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
