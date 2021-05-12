WINCHESTER - It took some time, but Town Meeting eventually approved the education budget at $58,153,993 or a 3.8 percent increase over FY21.
Town Meeting debated increasing the budget by $132,000 to add in two additional K-5 teacher positions and then debated decreasing the budget by more than $189,000. In the end, Town Meeting approved the Finance Committee’s recommended budget (but not the School Committee’s initial budget).
FinCom Chair Enzo Rascionato informed Town Meeting that much of the increase concerned special education needs and enrollment growth. While his committee recommended the 3.8 percent increase, the School Committee actually voted on a 4.06 percent increase that included two additional K-5 teachers.
Members of the School Committee and Superintendent Judy Evans, appearing at her final Town Meeting before she retires, argued that enrollment continues to grow and they expect a bounce back in the fall after the pandemic sent many students to other, private schools which met in person (as opposed to Winchester’s hybrid model). This, they pushed, necessitated the need for two extra K-5 teachers.
Rascionato, on the other hand, argued enrollment would actually resemble 2017 numbers thereby eliminating the need for the extra teachers. As of now, 2,030 students registered for the fall with potentially more to come. The FinCom chair said 2,070 in total seems realistic, numbers they have seen in the past without the need for additional teachers.
Evans said it’s not just about the total number of students but what schools they attend. She expected to run a certain number of classes that would require a certain number of teachers. Rascionato, though, said he couldn’t justify the increase in spending without strong enrollment growth (he showed growth only at the high school level over the past five years, but a decrease in the number of elementary students and a consistent number of middle school students).
Some of the new positions that FinCom did support include a Dean of students, a social-emotional counselor and a nurse for the Parkhurst School, as the town will need to move four classrooms from Lynch over to Parkhurst.
Still, School Committee Chair Karen Bolognese asked Town Meeting to support her committee’s budget and replace the two additional teacher positions in the FinCom budget for $132,568.
“Should the FY22 budget be voted at the lower number,” she told Town Meeting, “and if enrollment grows, we may need to ask for more next year.”
When asked, Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio said her board recommended favorable action and also supported adding the two teacher positions back.
When Town Moderator Heather von Mering opened discussion up to Town Meeting members, Magda Ferrari made a motion to replace the two teacher positions at a cost of $132,528 from Free Cash.
“I appreciate the Finance Committee and their attention to the override,” Ferrari said about the budget override passed in FY20, “(but) this has been the most academically challenging year. We need more than ever to support the kids. September won’t just return to normal. Let’s make sure the students are fully funded.”
When asked for their recommendation, FinCom, through Rascionato, asked Town Meeting to consider the budget impact this would have on everyone else.
“Town Meeting can ask for anything, but it has to make sense,” he argued.
Bolognese, meanwhile, said that FinCom’s enrollment numbers don’t include returning students, move-ins or take into account how things could change in the next four months. She said her committee has to plan for these students now.
Evans asked Town Meeting to take into account classroom size and the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming year regarding physical distancing requirements. She argued they might need smaller class sizes to start the year and some are already on the smaller side. She called staying at 113 classes prudent and said they would run that many regardless.
“We ask only for need and not want,” the superintendent remarked.
When pressed about losing some students to private school, Evans admitted that happened but suggested they would return.
Town Meeting member Michelle Prior backed FinCom in rejecting the amendment, saying enrollment numbers were trending downward as the school system started with 182 fewer students this year than last. She said they were other ways to solve overcrowding.
“Spending Free Cash digs us deeper into a fiscal hole,” she noted, adding the cost of these two positions would be higher than the amount proposed when the entire length of the contract gets factored in.
When asked about comparing per-pupil spending with peer towns, Rascionato said Winchester spends a vast majority of its budget on education. Unlike other towns, he mentioned Winchester’s very small commercial and industrial tax base (whereas other towns have 5 - 10 percent more which translates to millions more dollars).
“Is our goal to be the top spending town on education?” the FinCom chair asked.
He said Winchester has a higher student-to-teacher ratio than comparable towns, plus the lower commercial tax base. He called adding in seven new positions (FinCom approved five) too much.
Town Meeting member Caren Connelly reminded her fellow members how the school department runs differently and the town must educate all children (or, in the case of some special needs students, pay to send them out of district).
She said the superintendent’s numbers seemed reasonable and noted how most of the school budget goes to personnel. She added favoring the addition of the two teachers and suggesting cutting somewhere else to find the money.
On the other side of the coin, Town Meeting member Tony Conte called the School Committee “disappointing” for attempting to override the Finance Committee’s budget. He said the School Committee didn’t cut positions during the pandemic.
“We can’t spend money we don’t have,” he argued, adding the town shouldn’t forget about the upcoming school projects (such as replacing the Lynch School).
Evans said she wasn’t looking to spend more just to spend more, stating the School Committee looks at each position carefully. She said they reduced other positions so the net increase is only three FTEs (Full-Time Equivalencies).
“We will need these two teacher positions in the fall,” she pushed.
When it came time to vote, Town Meeting rejected the amendment by 10 votes.
Another amendment
Conte, once the first amendment failed, attempted to reduce the School Committee budget even more by moving to decrease it by $189,598. He argued the schools survived for the past decade without a Dean of students or social-emotional counselor so they could go another year without those positions.
FinCom recommended against the amendment while the Select Board wasn’t prepared to provide a recommendation.
Bolognese said those two positions were specifically a part of the past override vote in FY20.
The motion failed by 100 votes. Town Meeting member Carol Savage, disappointed in the first amendment failing, “vehemently” opposed Conte’s motion putting the onus for the budget growth on the municipal side.
“The School Committee are being good fiscal partners and these positions were part of the original override vote,” she pointed out.
Evans called Conte’s motion a “devastating cut.” Both of these positions are needed, she said.
In the end, the budget passed with FinCom’s original number - no additions and no subtractions.c
