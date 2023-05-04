WINCHESTER - Once again, Town Meeting approved changes to the town’s water & sewer rates, accepting the Select Board’s recommended 6.5 percent increase. The board’s recommendation comes courtesy of the Abraham’s Group, the town’s water & sewer aficionados.
Speaking on behalf of the article, vice-chair of the Select Board Anthea Brady reminded Town Meeting members that “water & sewer rates don’t exist in a vacuum.” She pointed out the extremely dry summer the town just experienced as one reason the board supported a rate increase (this goes with last year’s 3.5 percent increase).
Even though a dry summer means more water usage by residents, it also hurt Winchester due to the ongoing work at the North and South Reservoir Dam and the reliance on more MWRA water than usual. Combine that with the cost increase from the MWRA and you have what Select Board Chair Rich Mucci called the “perfect storm.”
Last year, the Select Board outlined a plan that would increase rates by 6.5 percent in FY24 and beyond, and Brady’s presentation stuck to that plan showing a 6.5 percent rate increase through FY28. That, of course, could change depending on the weather.
She mentioned how the Abraham’s Group proposed other options, such as smaller (or no) increases now followed by larger increases in future years. Brady said those options just don’t work as well.
With the Select Board in favor of the motion, as they sponsored it, and the Finance Committee recommending favorable action, Town Meeting unanimously passed the article.
This means, for residential users, water rates will increase by $0.11 per unit from 0-15 units (to $1.79), by $0.27 per unit from 16-45 units (to $4.43) and by $0.43 per unit for more than 45 units (to $7.07). Sewer rates will also increase by $0.11 for 0-15 units (to $1.82), by $0.35 for 16-45 units (to $5.75) and by $0.55 for more than 45 units (to $8.94).
For low income residents, water rates will increase by $0.09 per unit from 0-15 units (to $1.43), by $0.21 per unit from 16-45 units (to $3.51) and by $0.34 per unit for more than 45 units (to $5.64). Sewer rates will also increase by $0.09 from 0-15 units (to $1.46), by $0.28 from 16-45 units (to $4.62) and by $0.44 for more than 45 units (to $7.17).
For commercial and industrial users, the water rates will increase by $0.44 per unit from 0-75 units (to $7.15) and by $0.53 per unit for more than 75 units (to $8.75). Sewer rates will also increase by $0.57 from 0-75 units (to $9.33) and by $0.77 for more than 75 units (to $12.64).
This means the average residential user (21 units) will see a $7.03 increase in his or her bill (per quarter) and the average commercial user (37 units) will see a $37.21 increase (per quarter). A tier 1 user, a resident who uses less water (15 units), will only see a $3.31 increase (per quarter).
