WOBURN - The City Council recently made clear their opposition to the MBTA’s ‘”Better Bus Network” plan for Woburn, where the elimination of the 354 bus route is proposed.
During their latest City Hall gathering, the council voted unanimously and without debate to submit a letter to the community’s Beacon Hill delegation that outlines the city’s objections to the MBTA proposal.
The order calling for the letter to be sent was co-sponosred by Ward 3’s Jeffrey Dillon and Ward 7 Councilor Charles Viola.
At a minimum, State Rep. Richard Haggerty (D-Woburn) is already well aware of the MBTA overhaul plan’s impact to local constituents, as the former City Council president in late May first sounded the alarm about the proposed elimination of the 354 bus.
With stops dotted across the larger route, the MBTA’s 354 bus starts at Chestnut Avenue in Burlington and heads into Woburn via Cambridge Street. It also makes stops on Lexington Street, Pleasant Street, Montvale Avenue, and on Salem and Washington Streets before heading to downtown Boston by State Street via Medford Square.
Haggerty, who is requesting the MBTA hold an in-person meeting with Woburn proper to outline its plans, has been conferring with legislators in other effected communities in the hopes of organizing the opposition against the proposal.
“I recently met with representatives from the MBTA and explained my strong opposition to the plan to do away with the 354 bus that currently serves as the ‘rapid route’ from the Woburn area to State Street in Boston,” the state rep. explained in a May 23 letter to the City Council. “The changes that affect our area, as proposed, would require a a multi-modal trip to get into Boston – either via a bus then commuter rail (Winchester Center) or bus then subway (Alewife- Red Line or Oak Grove- Orange Line).”
In late June, the MBTA hosted a public forum regarding its “Better Bus” or ‘Bus Network Redesign’ initiative and its impacts to communities on the North Shore. The hearing was one of a series of hearings set to take place over the initiative over the summer.
MBTA officials will then consider that feedback and revise the draft proposal as necessary, before implementing the public transportation network changes over a five year period that will begin in 2023.
