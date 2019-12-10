WOBURN - The two-year saga of the fate of Waxy O’Connor’s restaurant in East Woburn may be coming to an end.
Owners of the building and the restaurant site have petitioned the three-member License Commission to allow them to transfer the license to the well-known chain, Cask ’n Flagon.
The License Commission will be holding a public hearing on the request on Thursday, December 19th in City Hall at 6 p.m.
The technical name of Cask ’n Flagon and the petition is for Northeast-Woburn LLC dba Cask ’n Flago, 804 Plain Street Marshfield to have their request approved.
Sitting on the request will be Chairman Thomas Skeffings, David Gilgun and William Pappalardo.
The license is currently in the name of Amisha II, dba Waxy O’Connor’s, who have been at a continuous hearing since September 19th when the License Commissioners first heard the current story on its closing before the summer.
Back in October, Attorney Michael Milazzo of New Haven, Connecticut appeared again before the License Commission to explain the long and arduous process of negotiating a lease with the new firm and the complications arising with the common victuallers license and liquor license.
In Woburn, the holder of the liquor license does not own the license to sell as the City of Woburn maintains the non-use of the license meaning the liquor license reverts to the City of Woburn. And, they reminded the Waxy O’Connor’s attorney and owners a “pocket license” is not acceptable.
Commissioners talked in terms of a reasonable extent of time to have the building owners seek a suitable restaurant tenant for the site. The site is located off Montvale Avenue (opposite McDonald’s) at I-93 near the Stoneham line. Representing the Best Western Plus New Englander, the landlord, was Ashok Patel of Lexington of Amisha LLC.
In October, Att’y. Milazzo said there was an agreement to lease the restaurant “to a new entity” and did expect the formalizing would come shortly.
The landlord-license holder was given encouragement to go forward with their deal but did want them to know there was a time limit with a January date oft-times mentioned.
Locally, residents have become familiar with the Cask ’n Flagon on their visits to Fenway Park and Kenmore Square. The restaurant/tavern is at a critical “V” in the road just beneath the Green Monster at Brookline and Landsdowne Streets. It was originally Oliver’s some 40 years ago. There is also a second location in Marshfield. It began at the Fenway Park location in 1969.
A second generation of owners is also in charge of the restaurant/tavern operations. The two locations have gotten to be known as “Cask Boston” and “Cask Marshfield.”
According to the owners, a “cask” is “a sturdy cylindrical container for storing liquids i.e. a barrel.” And, a “flagon” is a large vessel with a handle, spout and often a lid, used for holding beer and other liquids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.