WOBURN - With pandemic-related worldwide computer chip shortages and other supply-chain issues plaguing the automotive industry, Woburn Foreign Motors (WFM) recently obtained permission to reduce the size of its inventory lot at its flagship Washington Street dealership.
During the latest gathering of the City Council, the aldermen voted unanimously and without major debate to approve a series of modifications to the East Woburn business’ 2015 special permit.
Representing the dealership, which several years ago erected a brand new glass-plated building overlooking Route 128, local attorney Joseph Tarby explained his client wants to cut back on the size of a 56-space storage lot inside the new three-story structure.
The sprawling site that borders the I-95 off-ramps across from the Woburn Landing site will still exceed the number of exterior parking spaces required under the city’s zoning ordinances.
“I don’t know if you’ve been to dealerships lately, but parking lots are not as full as they used to be,” said Tarby, explaining a major industry change brought about by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WFM also sought permission to adjust the design of an accessory building at the 394 Washington St. site, to eliminate an automated car wash system from the plans, and to update the plans to show a new ADA sidewalk along the frontage of the property.
According to Tarby, since opening, WFM has been having staff members wash vehicles while waiting to break ground on the indoor car wash and managers are now convinced that cleaning cars by hand is far superior to a mechanized system.
“The internal car wash - Ill refer to that as the back building of the dealership - that’s going to be eliminated. They’ve been washing vehicles by hand and it’s more efficient and better for the environment,” the Unicorn Park lawyer told the council.
According to Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the Washington Street corridor, she had no objections to the requests, all of which were deemed as “minor modifications” by the city officials.
“The improvements to the other building, will they be consistent with the design that’s already there?” asked Mercer-Bruen, referencing modifications proposed for another accessory structure towards the rear of the site. “That building is quite nice. [So long as the other structure will look similar], I have no objections with these modifications.”
By agreeing to designate the changes as minor modifications, the City Council essentially waived the need for Woburn Foreign Motors officials to advertise and hold another round of public hearings.
The council first approved the special permit for the major redevelopment of the dealership site back in 2015 and to offset any traffic impacts, the business agreed to foot part of the bill associated with a major Washington Street widening and realignment project.
