WOBURN - The School Committee tomorrow night will make a final determination about whether students will return to the classroom on a part-time basis next month.
Late last month, Schools' Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley and others on his leadership team announced their preference for starting the 2020-2021 school year under a hybrid model in which regular education students will split their time between the real-world classroom and remote learning or at-home settings.
School Committee Chair Ellen Crowley has advised the public that Woburn has not yet committed to central office administrators' professed preference for a hybrid model. In fact, late last week, while hosting a public hearing on the district's dueling hybrid and full-time remote learning program options, the elected officials reiterated that a final decision on the return to school won't happen until tomorrow night.
"I just want to remind you that the School Committee hasn't voted on any plan yet," Crowley remarked during last Thursday night's public hearing.
Tomorrow night's School Committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. utilizing video-conferencing software service Zoom. Those looking to tune in to the virtual meeting can do so by logging onto the City of Woburn's website (www.woburnma.gov) and clicking on the School Committee meeting link under the "Upcoming Events" section of the homepage.
By clicking on the Woburn School Committee (virtual meeting format) link listed for Aug. 11, residents should be brought to a page that includes the needed Zoom details.
Under Crowley's proposed "2-1-2" hybrid plan, students next month will be split in half into two cohort groups, with Group A attending the classroom on Monday and Tuesday while Group B learns from home. On Wednesdays, all students will learn remotely while custodial staff disinfect educational facilities. Then on Thursday and Friday, Group B students will have their turn with face-to-face learning opportunities with teachers, while Group A will partake in distance learning sessions.
High needs populations, which includes special education and English-Language-Learner's program participants, will return back to the classroom full-time. Crowley and Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Michael Baldassarre have insisted those children, some of Woburn's most vulnerable, cannot afford to lose more direct classroom time.
So far, many of Woburn's neighbors have similarly elected to implement a hybrid reopening plan to begin the school year. Reading late last week voted unanimously in favor of a model which will see students circulating between classroom and at-home settings on a weekly basis. Stoneham is by contrast is finalizing plans similar to Woburn's two-day approach, though high schoolers in the neighboring town will attend classes every other day instead of every two days.
Though many suspect the School Committee will endorse Crowley's recommendation to implement a "2-1-2" hybrid plan, representatives from the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) are increasingly critical of the model given recent upticks in statewide COVID-19 cases.
Though some parents last Thursday night echoed the WTA's health concerns, the public hearing appeared to highlight a growing divide between local families and educators over proposed hybrid and full remote learning plans.
According to the superintendent, should Woburn find itself beginning the school year under a full-remote plan, parents are assured the program will be far more rigorous than what existed last spring, when school districts across the state suddenly had to create non-existent virtual classrooms.
"The intent is to have the students ganged during traditional school hours. We recognizes students will need to be supplied with some materials…Every day live instruction will be provided," said Crowley.
"This is non-negotiable," the superintendent later said of a remote learning change from last spring in regards to requiring attendance and assignment grading. "We will be taking attendance every day and the grading system will be followed."
Other items of note announced recently by central office administrators in regards to school reopening plans include:
• The district will make available technology like laptops and tablets for all students who need it (last spring, device loans were limited to one per household);
• Parents will be given links to virtual portals that include detailed lists of classroom assignments, summaries of teachers' classwork expectations, and other important deadlines relevant to their children;
• Should the district go with a hybrid plan, pupils at WMHS who demonstrate an ability to complete assignments independently may be allowed to leave the building early and partake in remote learning options in order to meet younger siblings who are returning home in the afternoon from their own classrooms;
• Students will take several "mask breaks" during the course of the day to give them a chance to enjoy some fresh air;
• and at WMHS, schedules may include longer instruction sessions in order to limit the number of times the student population circulates around the building to get to new classrooms.
