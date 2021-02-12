WOBURN - City officials will retain traffic, runoff, and water and sewer infrastructure specialists to review various mitigation components of a proposed 445-unit housing complex in North Woburn by the future New Boston Street bridge.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the City Council unanimously to authorized City Engineer Jay Corey to begin soliciting offers for the trio of peer review specialists, whose consulting services will be retained at the expense of Burlington-based developer Fairfield Residential.
Though the aldermen also at the meeting officially opened the pubic hearing on the petitioner's plans to erect the sprawling residential development at New England Resin's 19-acre industrial property at 316 New Boston St., the applicant gave no formal presentation.
The council will next discuss the project on March 2. So far, the proposal is not without controversy, as Fairfield Residential is seeking a special permit sought the expired terms of the Commerce Way Corridor Overlay District (CWCOD) rules that was revised in January of 2020 to block large-scale housing developments.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the developer, his client is currently making a plethora of engineering and design changes to the proposal in response to recent commentary of City Hall department heads like Corey.
Tarby also told the council that his client had only just received the department head review letter, in which Planning Director Tina Cassidy urges the elected officials to reject the special permit request on the grounds of the development's density and secondary traffic and environmental impacts.
"I'd like to request a continuance of this public hearing until the first meeting of March," said the local lawyer. "We're unable to provide a comprehensive response to the planning department's comments, and we'd like an opportunity to do that. So we're not prepared to make any formal presentation this evening."
If approved, the new housing will sit on the Wilmington side of a soon-to-be-rebuilt New Boston Street bridge that will restore connectivity between the North Woburn industrial corridor and Anderson Regional Transportation Center in East Woburn.
At the outset of 2020, just as Mayor Scott Galvin and other city leaders moved to slow down the pace and scale of new housing starts within he CCWOD, the New Boston Street landowner moved to evade those new zoning changes through a series of industrial subdivision filings.
Specifically, back in January of 2020, Galvin filed legislation with the City Council that sought to amend the CCWOD by include a new 10-unit per acre cap on residential projects. Prior the the council action in January, petitioners were allowed to pitch housing developments with a density of between 25-to-40 acres per acre.
The owner of the New England Resins site and a second area landlord managed to escape the imposition of those revised zoning rules by filing preliminary subdivision plans — which preserved their zoning rights under the previous iteration of the CCWOD for eight months.
The latest faux subdivision plans approved by the Planning Board extended those protections for another eight years.
