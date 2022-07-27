WOBURN - With a key piece of legislation in place to help the City of Woburn with its Hurld Park project, the Massachusetts House of Representatives recently passed an economic development bill, which utilizes American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) surplus funds, and bonds to make significant investments across several vital sectors of the economy.
Funded at $4.2 billion, the legislation addresses disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic through one-time investments in health and human services, the environment and climate mitigation, economic development, housing, and food insecurity.
Targeted investments for the City of Woburn include:
• $300,000 expended for the redevelopment, design, and construction of The Hurld Elementary School Park Project
“This Bill ensures our Commonwealth remains focused on job creation, economic growth, and opportunity for its residents,” said State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn). “I was also pleased to direct resources towards the Hurld Park Project, which will offer beautiful open spaces for our residents and help address the flooding challenges in the area.”
The Hurld School, located off Bedford Road in West Woburn, has been closed since 2018 when students were moved that summer to the new Hurld Wyman Elementary School.
City officials including Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Dillon, Mayor Scott Galvin, the Recreation Department and the Conservation Commission, have now been working for several years to establish a new park at the 11.3 acre site with work also including removing the old school and the restoration of a large wetland area to the rear of the school.
The school was first built back in 1957.
Earlier this year, it was announced the project would be receiving a $262,500 federal grant to assist with water infrastructure and water resiliency projects on site.
The Mystic River Watershed Association has also been assisting with the design of the project and is also helping to secure funding.
Online Lottery
In an effort to raise revenue for early education and care, representatives adopted an amendment that would allow the Massachusetts Lottery to sell some of its products online. The new revenue collected from online sales will go to prizes for winners, for the administration and operations of the lottery, and to fund an Early Education and Care Fund. Revenue for the new Early Education and Care Fund would be used to provide long-term stability and develop a sustainable system for high-quality and affordable care for families. This will include significant funding for subsidy reimbursement rates, workforce compensation rate increases, and support for state-wide early education and care initiatives, among others. The amendment requires the Massachusetts Lottery to use age verification measures to ensure that any users are over the age of 18.
One-time targeted
investments
Highlights include:
Health and
Human Services
• $350 million for financially strained hospitals
• $165 million for nursing facilities workforce needs
• $100 million for supplemental rates for human services providers
• $80 million for community health centers
• $30 million to support Rest Homes across the Commonwealth
• $25 million to address food insecurity across the Commonwealth
• $15 million for grants to reproductive rights providers for security, workforce, and educational needs
• $15 million for grants to non-profits and community-based organizations to address gun violence and gun violence related trauma
Environment
• $175 million for state parks and recreational facilities upgrades, with $25 million for communities of color
• $125 million for environmental justice communities
• $100 million for marine port development
• $100 million for the Clean Water Trust Fund
Economic
Development
• $300 million for the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund
• $125 million for small businesses, with $75 million for minority-owned businesses
• $50 million for broadband investments in underserved communities
• $75 million in grants to hotels across the Commonwealth who saw financial loses during the pandemic
Housing
• $100 million for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund
• $75 million for minority-owned housing development
Bonding
The House bill also includes $1.26 billion in bond allocations to greater support the economic growth and stability of the Commonwealth. Highlights include:
• $400 million for the MassWorks Infrastructure Competitive grant program to support municipalities and other public entities support and accelerate housing production
• $200 million for the Technology Matching Grants program that supports various organizations to help compete for federal innovation grants
• $95 million for ADA compliance projects
• $73 million for the Housing Stabilization and Investment fund
The bill passed the House of Representatives 154-0 and now goes to the Senate for their consideration.
