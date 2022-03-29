WOBURN - City officials plan to resist the implementation of MBTA Communities housing regulations that would force Woburn to sanction thousands of new apartments by Commerce Way.
During a recent virtual meeting, members of the city’s Planning Board indicated they backed Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council’s plans to formally object to a so-called “housing choice” initiative that would require Woburn to sanction the construction of as many as 3,500 by-right, multi-family housing units.
“These numbers are mind-boggling, especially when we’ve done our due diligence by creating housing plans and [permitting] so much affordable housing. This [proposal] just blows my mind,” complained Planner Michael Ventresca, who pointed out that much of the land surrounding Anderson Regional Transportation Center is part of a massively contaminated superfund site.
According to Planning Director Tina Cassidy, during a meeting of the council’s Ordinance Committee at the outset of this month, the elected officials scoffed at the MBTA Communities regulations as presented, as they fail to take into account the hundreds of new apartment units approved around the Commerce Way area in recent years.
In fact, when Cassidy asked point blank whether she should begin preparing a plan to comply with the mandates, not a single city councilor requested she do so.
“I asked the council whether they want me to pursue the creation of such a housing district. The answer was a resounding no,” the planning director recalled. “There is no support for the notion of creating a by-right housing district that would allow anything near this magnitude of units.”
Along similar lines, the City Councilors joined with Mayor Scott Galvin in criticizing the state as ignoring Woburn’s successful efforts in both fostering the construction of new affordable housing and rezoning of the old Woburn Mall site into a “smart-growth” district, where dozens of new businesses and 350 new apartments will sit in close proximity to public transportation.
Likewise, Woburn has also created a Housing Production Plan, which outlines the city’s approach to encouraging the construction of new neighborhood-appropriate developments.
According to Cassidy, as the mayor and City Council both hope to convince the Mass. Executive Office for Housing and Economic Development (EOEHD) to revise the MBTA Communities regulations to take into account those factors, a number of other surrounding communities will likely take similar positions.
”The mayor is very concerned. And quite frankly, I’ve talked to a lot of my colleagues who are also pretty disappointed and frustrated by this approach,” said Cassidy. “Many of us, including [local leaders in] Woburn, spent an incredible amount of time [trying to create more housing]. We’ve spent considerable time and effort in trying to do the right thing.”
The new housing mandates are the result of a zoning reform and economic development bill passed by state legislators in Jan. of 2021.
Per the draft regulations being promulgated by EOHED, communities like Woburn which receive direct MBTA services would be required to amend existing zoning bylaws to encourage the creation of more housing within a half-mile of a bus, commuter-rail or subway station.
Specifically, according to city leaders, Woburn would have to set aside at least 50-acres of land by Anderson Station where developers can construct multi-family housing by filing a routine building permit application. In most circumstances, builders looking to construct new condo or apartment complexes are required under local zoning ordinances to at least obtain a special permit from the City Council.
According to EOHED officials, cities and towns have until March 31 to submit public comments about the draft regulations.
