WOBURN - Bishop Mark O'Connell has been named Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia by the Archdiocese of Boston.
Bishop O’Connell, a former Woburn resident, is well known in the area and has family ties in West Woburn.
Over the years he has served at St. Barbara’s Church in West Woburn, and has made many visits back to the church over the years.
Cardinal Sean O’Malley made the official announcement on December 2nd and puts the Woburn prelate in a position to be the Cardinal for the Boston Archdiocese when Cardinal O’Malley retires in 18 months. Cardinal O’Malley must retire at age 80.
Bishop O’Connell will be succeeding Bishop Peter Uglietto, who has held the position for nine years before retiring.
While Bishop O’Connell has served as the pastor of St. Theresa of Lisieux in North Reading in recent years, he was also in a dual role serving as the Bishop for this area, including St. Barbara Church and St. Anthony of Pedula in North Woburn known as the Woburn Catholic Collaborative.
St. Barbara Church also includes sections of Burlington and Lexington.
Recently, congratulatory offerings were offered to Bishop O’Connell by friends, neighbors and parishioners of St .Barbara including an encouragement advertisement for The Boston Catholic Collaborative of St. Barbara and St. Anthony to join “the 2nd in command to the Cardinal” for a “Retreat” on Wednesday, January 11 at 7 p.m. in Saint Florence Parish in Wakefield on 47 Butler Avenue.
It was pointed out that in the new position he has control over matters that the archbishop has not reserved for himself.
The new post also puts him in control of overseeing all ministries and the office of the Archdiocese’s central administration.
In turn, the promotion of Bishop O’Connell leaves vacant the pastors position at St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish in North Reading and a new person will be named shortly.
Bishop O’Connell has also served as the Assistant to the Moderator of the Curia for Canonical Affairs going back to the 2007-2016 era. He has also served on the faculty at both St. John Seminary and Pope St. John XXIII Seminatory.
In his letter of the appointment, Bishop Sean O’Malley on December 2 noted:
My Dear Friends in Christ,
Allow me this opportunity to thank you for all you do every day on behalf of the parishes, schools, and ministries of the Archdiocese. In recent years, we have faced unprecedented challenges. During that time, we saw great acts of mercy and love. Your dedication and commitment to the work of the Church is a blessing for the people we serve.
Today I wish to share with you that I am appointing the Most Reverend Mark O'Connell, JCD, as Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia for the Archdiocese of Boston. Bishop Mark will officially assume his new position on January 1, 2023.
He succeeds the Most Rev. Peter J. Uglietto, S.T.D., who has served as Vicar General for the past nine years.
Prior to being ordained an Auxiliary Bishop of Boston assigned to the North Region, for twenty years Bishop Uglietto served at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, including five years as Rector and President. He has faithfully carried out the many responsibilities of the Vicar General's Office with distinction and will assist us as we begin this transition. I am extremely grateful for Bishop Uglietto's wise counsel, his commitment to the Archdiocese, and the fellowship of his priesthood.
In Bishop Mark, we are welcoming an established and accomplished leader to this important position. He was ordained Auxiliary Bishop of Boston in August 2016 and has served as Episcopal Vicar for the North Region and Pastor of St. Theresa of Lisieux in North Reading. Previously, he served as Assistant to the Moderator of the Curia for Canonical Affairs and was the Judicial Vicar from 2007 to 2016. He has also served on the faculty at both St. John Seminary and Pope St. John XXIII Seminary.
We will soon announce the appointment of the Episcopal Vicar for the North Region, who will also serve as Pastor for St. Theresa of Lisieux in North Reading.
Please join me in thanking Bishop Uglietto for his leadership and pastoral care. We welcome Bishop Mark, with the assurance of our prayers and support, as he undertakes this important responsibility in the Archdiocese.
Asking God's blessings upon you and all your loved ones during Advent and at Christmas, I remain devotedly yours in Christ,
Cardinal Seán
