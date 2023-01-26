WOBURN - Casey Hagerty has been name the City of Woburn's Economic Development Manager position and made her first official appearance before a city board last night when appeared in a virtual/online meeting before the Woburn Redevelopment Authority.
“We made a great, great choice,” remarked WRA chairman Donald Queenin. And, Planning Director Tina Cassidy provided a similar greeting when she said, “We are delighted to have her. A great choice.”
Hagerty has been in the 2nd floor WRA office now on a day-to-day basis and has been greeting city officials,merchants, property owners and others after being named a month ago. Hagerty was all smiles during the video-cast and called it all “a great opportunity.” It’s great for strategy,” Hagerty commented, “and I’m up to working with them and the various property owners.”
She called it a fine “opportunity” to work with the WRA and others,” and I’m looking forward to this year.”
WRA member Wayne McDaniel also expressed the feelings of the WRA board when he said , “It’s great to have someone with such a background.”
Hagerty noted in her application, “I believe Woburn’s diverse business community, central location, unique cultural assets, and growing population combine to provide a significant economic development opportunity. I am confident that my skills make me a strong candidate to help with the goal of maintaining and growing a vibrant Woburn.”
She technically began in Woburn on December 22, 2022. She was expected at the late December meeting of the Woburn Redevelopment Authority but had a conflict.
She noted, during her time in Lexington, “a strength of mine has been building a strong network wjth both community members and volunteers, as well as businesses and property owners throughout the town and region.”
Currently, she serves as a representative to.the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, the Lexington Retailers' Association, and the Middlesex 3 Coalition and regularly attends those meetings and networking events and provides updates about activities happening in Lexington that may be of interest to them.” I believe,” she said, “that relationships like these are the cornerstone of a successful economic developer and creating such a network in Woburn would be a priority of mine. I would strive to become the first person that the business community would reach out to with any problems or concerns.”
As the Economic Development Coordinator in Lexington, she told Woburn city official that she successfully managed a variety of projects from the concept to procurement and through implementation. Examples, she cited, included the creation of Lexington's Business Toolkit, writing and implementing a marketing grant from the Mass Office of Travel and Tourism, and spearheading a wayfinding project funded through a state grant. “Serving as project lead, 1 have had the responsibility of managing private consultants and employees from multiple departments, in addition to working with community members serving on the project teams, overseeing large budgets, and meeting tight deadlines.”
She concluded: “ During my tenure, Lexington has seen a significant growth in new businesses despite the pandemic. Over the next live years, over five million square feet of new lab space is proposed in Lexington due in part to a zoning change led by the Economic Development Office. New life science companies arc lining up to take advantage of this space. Many of Lexington Center's once vacant store fronts are now filled with unique retailers and restaurants. I actively reach out to individuals, entrepreneurs, and executives interested in opening new businesses in the community. I meet with new and potential business owners, both large and small, to review initial concepts and discuss zoning and regulations. Building on the strength of my experiences would benefit Woburn.”
In her meeting with Woburn city officials, she remarked, “I am enthusiastic and outgoing leader who is eager to bring my skills to Woburn. As someone who is passionate about working in municipal government and supporting strong, local economies, I would value this opportunity to contribute significantly to the Woburn community.”
=Background: Casey Hagerty=
Residence: Medford
Connecticut College, New London, CT
Bachelor of Arts in Government
Relevant Skills: CoStar, ESRI Community Analyst, ArcGIS, Online Permitting Software, Grant Writing, Website Editing, Email Marketing, Graphic Design, LaserFichce, Social Media, Adobe Suite, Microsoft Suite, Google Drive
Work Experience
Land Use, Health, and Development Office, Town of Lexington, MA June 2019- Present
Economic Development Coordinator
• Oversaw 51.7 million of ARPA funding designated to Economic Development projects including the creation and implementation of a grant program for small businesses, development of a pop up store in a vacant space, and planning a series of events to increase foot traffic in the Center
• Created Lexington's Business Tool Kit- a multipurpose document to help both attract and provide technical assistance to new businesses
• Submitted Lexington's application to become a designated Cultural District by the State
• Researched and compiled data for Town staff and consultants including creating the Annual Economic Development Trends Report
• Wrote and assisted with grant applications to programs such as Mass Development, Mass Ofice of Travel and Tourism, MAPC, the Regional Economic Development Office Program, MassWorks, the Mass Downtown Initiative, and Freedom's Way
• Led marketing efforts for the Town of Lexington tourism programs including the expansion of efforts into television and radio for the first time
• Developed Lexington's Business Visitation program including a monthly visit to large businesses with Town Officials and quarterly Small Business Round Tables
• Wrote monthly Economic Development Newsletter that is distributed to local businesses and residents
• Managed various budget accounts including reports, preparing projections, and overseeing spending
• Provided support and assistance to business and property owners
• Met with potential new businesses and offer guidance, market and demographic data, and information about Local. and State regulations
• Land Use, Health, and Development Office, Town of Lexington, MA July 2018- June 2019
• Economic Development Stafl'
• Created digital and print marketing materials to support Town initiatives such as rezoning efforts and Visitor's center programs
• Maintained and updated Town Website and Social Media for the Economic Development Office and Visitors Center
• Processed invoices and purchase orders for Economic Development Office
• Organized staff and committee meetings by posting agendas and writing meeting minutes
• Land Use, Health, and Development Office, Town of Lexington, MA August 20I6-July 2018
• Conservation Assistant
• Coordinated public meetings for the Conservation Commission including posting agendas, notifying abutters, writing decisions, taking meeting minutes
• Reviewed and processed permiits for Conservation Department, Building Department, Zoning Board of Appeals, Health Department, Historic Commission, and Historic District Commission
• Processed public records requests and responded to concerns and complaints from residents and property owners
Additional experience
Board Member Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Winter 202I-Present
Committee Member Medford Community Preservation Commission, Medford, MA Winter 2018- Summer 2022 Intern, Office of Energy and the Environment, City of Medford, Summer 2014-Summer 2015
