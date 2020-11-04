WOBURN - Woburn voters fell in line Tuesday with national and Massachusetts voters, including “yes-no” Questions 1 and 2.
Woburn voters went for challenger Joseph Biden D. (13,504) to incumbent Pres. Donald Trump R. (8,464) with a national winner still to be declared as of mid-day on Wednesday with Biden leading.
Woburnites strongly favored like all others in the state on Question #1 (Motor Vehicle Repairs) 15,872 to 5,191 while doing the same with a loud “No” on Question #2 (Ranked Choice Voting) 12,474 (no) to 8,258 (yes).
Woburn voters also favored long-time favorite U.S. Senator Edward Markey, D . over challenger Kevin O’Connor R. 13,719-7978, while choosing Cong. Katherine Clark D. over Stoneham’s Caroline Colarusso R. 12,871-8,322.
