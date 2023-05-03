WOBURN - Seasoned School Committee veteran Dr. John Wells will end his near quarter-century journey on the education board, the research scientist announced on Monday.
With the 2023 municipal election season officially kicking off yesterday as City Clerk Lindsay Higgins’ office began distributing nomination papers to interested political candidates, Wells in a social media post notified longtime supporters that he will not be seeking re-election.
Wells is currently nearing the end of a four-year term he earned in 2019 by being one of the two top vote getters in the School Committee race.
Just this January, the lifelong Woburnite wrapped up what proved to be his fourth and final stint as School Committee chairman by passing the leadership gavel to colleague Chris Kisiel.
“I want to thank everyone who has supported me in my almost 25 years of School Committee service. Today, Monday, May 1, is the first day to pull papers for the fall municipal election and I have decided not to seek re-election,” he wrote.
“I have always tried my best to balance the needs of the schools with the costs the taxpayers must bear. It has been a great honor to represent the citizens of Woburn and I believe I have played a part in making the school system better,” he explained. “I look forward to continuing to be an active member in our community, but this time not as an elected official.”
First elected to the School Committee back in 2001, Wells is presently the third-most tenured member of the local education board behind Patricia Chisholm and senior member Michael Mulrenan.
The research scientist, who has spent most of his career at the Bedford Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center studying neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, also currently serves as the chair of Woburn’s Biomedical Oversight Board.
During his School Committee tenure, Wells often demanded key curriculum and instruction decisions - including those involving the hiring of new personnel - be based upon data-informed practices. Though data mining is now commonplace in today’s tech-obsessed world, Wells - besides being ahead of the curve in regards to that trend - also challenged school administrators to be discerning as to how all that information is analyzed and put to use.
Always inquisitive, the former Merrimac College instructor and Boston University School of Medicine lecturer could also almost always be counted upon to ask the tough questions and play the role of devil’s advocate. In fact, he was so prone to peppering school administrators and staff with questions after presentations that his colleagues would playfully crack jokes whenever the School Committee veteran didn’t have any follow-up inquiries.
Already, a number of present and former politicians have reacted to Wells’ announcement by praising the School Committee member for his dedication to the community and wishing him well as he moves towards retirement.
“Your years of dedicated service for our students, school staff and community is treated appreciated. Your commonsense service will be missed” responded former Woburn State Rep. and Ward 4 Alderman James Dwyer.
“Thank you for your dedication and insight. It will definitely be missed,” Chisholm also commented on Monday in a separate social media post.
A father-of-three, all of Wells’ adult children attended the Wyman and Kennedy Middle School before graduating from WMHS. He and his wife, Denise, currently resides on Curtis Road.
Well’s decision to not seek re-election means voters will seat at least one new face on the seven-member School Committee.
Also up for re-election this year are School Committee incumbents Chisholm, Ellen Crowley, Christopher Kisiel, and Andrew Lipsett.
Having topped the municipal election ticket in 2021, Mulrenan and School Committee member Colleen Cormier are in the middle of four-year terms that end in 2025.
On Monday
In other news involving the City of Woburn's upcoming municipal election, Monday was the first day to pull nomination papers and many incumbents and some new to the election scene quickly jumped into races.
In the race for mayor, current City Council President Michael Concannon was the first to pull papers. Mayor Scott Galvin, has announced his intention to run but did not do so on Monday.
The third candidate, Omar Mohuddin, pulled papers later in the day
If these two also pull papers, and complete the filing process, there would be a Preliminary Election in September to narrow the field to two for the final election which is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
City Council
On the nine-member City Council, there are seven ward seats representing each section of the city and two Councilors at Large
With Concannon running for mayor, one of those seats will be opening with Robert Toro pulling papers Monday being the first to indicate an interest for that seat.
Incumbent Robert Ferullo was also on hand Monday taken out papers.
If more than three candidates are finalized, a preliminary election would be required in September.
In Ward One, Joanne Campbell was at City Hall kicking off her intended to seek reelection.
Doing the same were:
Ward 3 - Jeff Dillon,
Ward 4 - Joe Demers,
Ward 5 - Darlene Mercer Bruen,
Ward 7 - Charles Viola.
However, on Monday, it appears Viola will be receiving some competition as also pulling papers was Tracy Jolly.
In Ward 2, incumber Richard Gately has announced he will not be seeking reelection but stepping up to seek election to that seat is Bill Pappalardo.
School Committee
On the School Committee there are seven elected seats. But in each election, the top two vote getters earn a four-year term meaning five seats are up for grabs.
Sitting out this last election were Ellen Crowley and Dr. John Wells.
Getting a pass on this year's election will be veteran committee members Michael Mulrenan and Colleen Cormier.
So far the two candidates showing an interest to run are James Austin, who was among the first in line seeking to take over the seat being vacated by Wells, with incumbent Andrew Lipsett taking out papers later in the day.
Other current members of the committee include Patricia Chisholm, and Chris Kisiel.
(The next to key date involving the election is:
- July 14, 2023 at 5 p.m.)
