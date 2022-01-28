WOBURN - The City Council sanctioned a request from Mayor Scott Galvin to use leftover funding from the defunct Woburn Development Corp. to hire an economic development specialist.
During their latest meeting in City Hall, the council voted unanimously to accept a $332,380.25 gift from the Woburn Development Corp., a quasi-public entity that had spent much of the past half-century eying economic incentives and redevelopment opportunities for the Woburn Center area.
Neither the mayor nor Planning Director Tina Cassidy, who will supervise the new full-time staffer, was able to attend the latest council hearing to elaborate on the request.
However, in a letter sent to the city officials on Jan. 13, Galvin explained that the funding will be sufficient to pay the new economic development manager’s salary and benefits over the next three years.
After that trial phase has ended, city leaders will decide whether the planning specialist’s body of work justifies appropriating taxpayer funding to keep the position permanently. Galvin also advised the council that per the conditions of the financial donation from the Woburn Development Corp., the funding must be slated on economic development purposes.
“The corporation is being dissolved after 50-plus years of existence and its Board of Directors has offered the organization’s remaining financial assets to the city, on the condition those funds be spent only on economic development related matters and initiatives,” the mayor wrote.
“The position would be a three-year term (contract) position paid for exclusively by this gift,” Galvin later said of the proposed economic developer. “The hope would be that the value of the position will be demonstrated [over that timeframe].”
Before voting to accept the funding, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen told her colleagues that she would like to discuss the position in greater detail with the mayor and Cassidy.
However, rather than potentially delay the hiring process by referring the matter to committee, the East Woburn official was willing to approve the gift and send a letter to the mayor requesting further information.
Mercer-Bruen was particularly interested in the job description of the economic developer and learning more about how the new manager will interact with the City Council.
“I’m happy to move forward tonight, but at some time in the next several weeks, it might be helpful for the mayor or Tina to one down and give us a debrief on how this will all work. An overview would be appropriate, but I don’t want to hold this up,” she said.
