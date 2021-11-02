WOBURN - It was a historic night at Woburn City Hall as Mayor Scott Galvin was elected to an unprecedented seventh term in the corner office when the final votes were tallied around 9 p.m., Tuesday.
Galvin fought off a challenge from current School Committee Chair Ellen Crowley in Tuesday's Municipal Election capturing another two-year term.
Galvin, who survived a challenge from Elizabeth Pedrini in 2019, was first elected as Mayor back in 2009.
The final unofficial tally this year was 4,348 to 2,199.
As he stumped on the campaign, Galvin promoted his candidacy by pointing to the city's stellar financial standing and his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crowley is currently in the middle of a four-term term on the School Committee, as she and Dr. John Wells topped the ticket in 2019.
A popular School Committee incumbent who has served multiple times as the board’s chair, Crowley during the campaign promised to bring about a new era of transparency in city government.
In this year's School Committee race, there were six candidates vying for five seats with the two top vote getters, Michael Mulrenan (3,829) and Patricia Chisholm (3,363), earning the coveted four-year terms.
Earning the three remaining two-year terms were incumbents Christopher Kisiel (3,334), Andrew Lipsett (3,145), and Colleen Cormier (3,386).
On the outside looking in was first-time School Committee candidate Shaun O'Keeffe who tallied 2,939 votes
There will be two new faces on the City Council as Lou DiMambro (442) defeated challenger Kerstin Lochrie (253) to emerge victorious in the Ward 6 (North Woburn) race.
The two candidates were looking to fill the seat being vacated by current Ward 6 Councilor and City Council President Edward Tedesco, who opted not to seek reelection.
The two candidates are longtime Woburnites. Lochrie, among her qualifications is a longtime Special Education Parent Advisory Committee Chair. DiMambro is a construction industry specialist.
In West Woburn, Charles Viola posted his first municipal election victory by outdistancing incumbent Michael Lannan, 733 to 439.
After current City Clerk Lindsay Higgins left the Ward 7 seat to apply for and eventually be hired to the City Clerk's position, Lannan was elected by the City Council following an exhaustive vote to fill out the term.
Lannan is a long-time Woburn businessman and noted his support of many civic and sporting organizations in the city over the years.
Viola, a lifelong West Woburn resident, is a Corrections Officer with the Middlesex Sheriff's Office and is a former chairman of the Woburn Water Advisory Committee.
Viola ran a strong campaign reaching most sections of the West Side with his concerns including overdevelopment, traffic and infrastructure upgrades.
In Ward 1, incumbent Joanne Campbell (557 votes) held off a challenge from Kevin Meaney (328) to earn her fourth term since taking over the seat in 2015 by filling a vacancy left then by former Ward One Alderman Rosa DiTucci.
Campbell also defeated Meaney that year to earn her first term.
Meaney also first ran for the Ward 1 seat in 2013 losing in that race to DiTucci.
In Ward 4, incumbent Joseph Demers (695) earned reelection by beating Anthony Caliri (233).
Incumbents for several City Council seats where unopposed. They included:
Ward 2 - Richard Gately (523)
Ward 3 - Jeffrey Dillon (1001)
Ward 5 - Darlene Mercer-Bruen (707)
Alderman-at-Large - Michael Concannon (4,247) and Robert Ferullo (3,817).
A total of 6,699 votes were cast either Tuesday, during the early elections and through absentee and mail-in ballots.
According to preliminary figures, there were some 27,250 residents registered to vote in this year's Municipal Election.
Additional details will be provided in Wednesday's Daily Times Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.