WOBURN - The City Council earlier this week sanctioned a proposal to convert North Woburn's Tidd Home into an age-restricted apartment building for tenants over age 55.
During their latest meeting in City Hall, the aldermen voted 7-to-1 in favor of issuing a special permit to West Street resident John Flaherty for the 14-unit apartment complex, which becomes the first-ever project okayed under Woburn's "conversion of historic buildings" ordinance.
Though various city officials had voiced broad support of Flaherty's goal of saving the 1809 mansion from the wrecking ball, the proposal had generated some controversy in recent months. However, the petitioner's pledge this week to rent the units to older adults — including an unspecified number of local homeless veterans — proved a major turning point in the council deliberations.
"Mr. Flaherty has agreed to restrict this project so all units will be leased to individuals 55 and over," announced local attorney Joseph Tarby at the outset of the public hearing. "In addition, though we can't propose a condition that says we'll give preference to veterans, because it's not legal, Mr. Flaherty will work with [Woburn Veteran's Agent] Larry Guiseppe to place veterans [there]."
Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell was the lone dissenter on the petition, which had been pending before the council since last August.
Campbell this week explained her opposition stemmed from Flaherty's request for a parking waiver that would allow the redevelopment to proceed with a 15-space parking lot.
For months now, a number of residential abutters, noting already difficult parking and rush-hour traffic conditions along Traverse Street and around the nearby the Linscott Elementary School, have worried new Tidd Home tenants will be forced to park along residential side streets.
"I wish we could have had a reduction in the number of units. I'm not sure what the ramification will be, if that parking is needed," said Campbell.
Under the special historic building preservation regs first enacted by the council in the fall of 2018, the Tidd Home reuse without the exemption would have otherwise included 28 parking spots.
Currently, the approximate half-acre parcel, which until 2017 housed as many as 24 elderly patrons, contains no more than three on-site parking spaces. In the past, there was also a number of office and support staff who also worked at the North Woburn property.
Prior to this week's public hearing, a number of Campbell's colleagues, including Ward 5's Darlene Mercer-Bruen and Alderman at-large Michael Concannon, had also argued insufficient parking was being provided for the proposed studio apartment building.
However, this week, those previous skeptics told their peers those concerns had been quelled by Flaherty's newest pledge to lease the apartments only to persons over 55.
"I wasn't sure I was going to support this project. [But this age restriction], it's really in the spirit of what the Tidd Home was all about," said Mercer-Bruen.
Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco, whose district includes the historic estate at 74 Elm St., was absent at the latest gathering.
Tedesco has been a major proponent of saving the former senior living facility, which had been managed for over a century by city-based non-profit Tidd Home Inc. After discovering Flaherty's intended to purchase the 9,900 square foot estate, the North Woburn alderman sponsored the "conversion of historic buildings" legislation that ultimately enabled the project to proceed.
Attached to the special permit were numerous conditions, including the following stipulations:
• The petitioner must record a facade preservation and restoration plan that guarantees the Federal era mansion's historical character won't be altered;
• No apartment tenants will be allowed to park personal vehicles along Traverse Street or Edwards Road;
• All tenants must be provided assigned parking within the on-site lot;
• No more than 14 studio and 1-bedroom apartments are allowed within the complex;
• All primary tenants must be at least 55-years-old;
• The property's two new access driveways must be at least 16-feet wide.
