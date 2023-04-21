WOBURN - Local authorities say a Woburn woman, enraged about a Stoneham lawyer’s past involvement in a child custody case, tossed five handcrafted swastikas with anti-semitic messages onto the lawn of attorney’s family home last fall.
In a court complaint filed in Woburn District Court last Thursday, Stoneham Police charged 52-year-old Inwood Drive resident Kathleen Collins with a civil rights violation and two counts of witness intimidation for her part in the hate crime committed on Halloween night.
Collins, who allegedly tried to convince the father of her child to not cooperate in the investigation, is due to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on May 10.
At approximately 8:46 a.m. on Nov. 1, Stoneham police were advised that the victim’s then 11-year-old daughter had stumbled across several poster-board swastikas scattered across a Whittemore Lane family’s front-lawn.
According to police, Stoneham detectives processing the scene later collected five handcrafted Nazi symbols, each of which contained individual hateful handwritten messages - including some which read in-part, “Go to hell” and “Jesus hater.”
At the time, Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre made clear that the act of vandalism would be investigated as a potential hate crime or civil rights violation.
“There is no place for this kind of hate and bigotry in our community,” Chief McIntyre said at the time. “Our detectives are committed to a full and thorough investigation, including any possible criminal charges against the party responsible.”
Police claim Collins targeted the Stoneham family, which also includes a second teenaged child, because of the family matriarch’s involvement as a divorce and family court attorney in a past child custody case involving the suspect.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, a non-profit Civil Rights group that tracks and speaks out against anti-semitism, the Stoneham incident was one of 152 acts of vandalism, harassment, and assaults committed against people of Jewish descent in 2022.
Based upon a March press release outlining those findings, ADL officials say anti-semitic incidents in Massachusetts jumped by 41 percent over the past year. Similar concerning trends are also being documented across the country.
Nationally, ADL recorded 3,697 antisemitic incidents in 2022, the highest total since ADL started tracking such data in 1979.
“The continuing increase in antisemitic incidents in the region and across the country should dispel, once and for all, the myth that antisemitism is a problem of the past,” said Peggy Shukur, ADL New England Interim Regional Director. “Behind every one of these numbers are people who have experienced the harm, fear, intimidation and pain that reverberates from each of these incidents.”
