WOBURN - The City Council recently tied up a few loose ends involving the transfer of Lannan Chevrolet's flagship dealership to new ownership group DCD Automotive Holdings.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the aldermen unanimously and without debate sanctioned the approval of several inflammable licenses for the Woburn Center area business.
According to Chris Dagesse, the president of the new Norwood-based ownership group, the outstanding license transfer should be the last local permit needed to facilitate the transition.
"My name is Chris Dagesse and I am the new owner of the Lannan Chevrolet dealership, and am very excited to be a part of the Woburn business community," the DCD Automotive manager advised the council in an early March letter.
"In learning that there are a few additional licenses that the previous owners had for the location for flammables, I am writing to see if it is possible for the City Council to have these licenses transferred over…We certainly don’t want there to be any missteps while we complete this transition," he subsequently explained.
In February, former Lannan Chevrolet president Peter Lannan revealed that his family was selling the flagship Winn Street dealership after running the business for close to 70-years.
The late Steve Lannan Sr., who along with business partner Charles Ungerman established the Winn Street Chevrolet and Oldsmobile sales lot by Library Park and the Woburn Police Station back in 1954, grew the Woburn-based business into one of the most successful car dealership’s in the state.
The Winn Street dealership, which employs roughly 60 people, sits on a 2.68-acre parcel of land that runs to the corner of Harrison Avenue. The business includes a 24,726 square foot building that houses a showroom, various offices, and a vehicle service center.
The city’s assessor’s office values the real-estate alone at around $3.22 million.
Recently acquiring several dealerships in New Hampshire, DCD Automotive Holdings Inc. was founded by Dagesse, who for years managed a handful of sales lot for Ernie Boch. In 2015, he created the Boch Automotive Group after purchasing several South Shore dealerships, including a sales lot in Norwood, from his former employer.
City Line Motors
The City Council also voted unanimously to remove a relative's name from a second-class motor vehicle sales license to help City Line Motors owner Kennth O'Connor avoid an unanticipated tax liability.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the Rear Torrice Drive car salesman, his client had added his nephew's name to the license in years past so that his relative could sign off on paperwork and legal documents.
However, after receiving a letter from the IRS, the businessman is finding that administrative benefit outweighed by the inconvenience of an additional tax burden.
"Recently my client was contacted by the Internal Revenue Service who informed him that since his nephew was listed on the License he would be taxed as a Partnership. Although [my client's relative] is not a partner and holds no ownership in the License, in the eyes of the Internal Revenue Service he is a partner," Tarby explained.
East Woburn seafood distributor changes
At the request of Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, the council tabled until their next meeting a request from a Salem Street seafood distributor to make several small changes to a recently issued special permit.
In December, the council sanctioned Boston fish company True World Foods Boston, LLC's proposed move to a Salem Street warehouse building that formerly housed Preferred Meals.
Since that approval, the petitioner has asked the council to okay several minor modifications to that special permit, including:
• A new location for a trash compactor;
• The proposed expansion of a loading dock area;
• And changes to a front sidewalk to meet American Disabilities' Act requirements.
According to Mercer-Bruen, she is not yet ready to render an opinion as to the appropriateness of the site plan amendments and believes a site plan visit is needed.
"[Building Commissioner Thomas] Quinn and I believe there are a lot of moving parts to this, and before we do move this off the floor, we should do a site visit," said Mercer-Bruen, before her peers agreed without comment to delay a tentative decision on the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.