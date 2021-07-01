Woburn City Hall and other related administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, 2021, in observance of the July 4th holiday.
There will be no regular trash pickup on Monday, July 5, 2021. Trash pickup is scheduled to be on a one-day delay due to the holiday. City Hall and other City administrative offices will reopen during regular business hours on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. As always, Woburn Police, Fire and other public safety services are available throughout the holiday weekend
Mayor Galvin and City of Woburn employees wish all of Woburn’s residents and businesses a happy and safe Fourth of July!
