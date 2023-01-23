WOBURN - Strega Prime at 100 Sylvan Road in North Woburn just off Route I-95 (Rte. 128) has handed in it restaurant and all alcoholic license to the Woburn License Commission.
The owners officially ended serving at the end of 2022 with the formal proceedings at the last Woburn License Commission meeting. Since 2013, the highly-visible Strega sign was very prominent for travelers as well as to those going throng he office park. The restaurant called Strega Italiano was part of a group of restaurants, including Boston’s North End.
Currently, all Strega signs have been removed from the Strega restaurant on the face of an office building (Trade Center Park) and entranceway. The restaurant site was originally the Beacon Grille.
The restaurant has not been open since the last day of 2022 when the downers informed the city with a note about it’s closing, as well as its customers. A note to customers read:
“We've made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season.
We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles throughout the PPX Hospitality Brands company, with the many opportunities in this great market.
Our sincerest appreciation and gratitude go out to you our guests for the support and loyalty you have shown over the years, especially our regulars who have become like family.
We welcome all to enjoy the Strega Italiano experience in our Boston locations, Seaport and Back Bay where we continue to invest in the brand and our authentic Italian dining experience!
We hope you’ll stay tuned for new features and developments at these fine restaurants!”
The current Strega was opened with much pomp and circumstance in 2013, including a major opening with musical groups.
City officials have said the owners of the property have advanced the idea of another restaurant at the site.
Basically, the Varano Group made it official with high-visibility opening group.when a host of Woburn city officials enjoyed th ribbon cutting. The also have restaurants in Boston Seaport District, and Back Bay locations to Danu Partners (of which PPX Hospitality Brands is a part) in 2020; The Varano Group continues to run the original Strega in Boston's North End along with Nico and Rina's, that are in the North End as well.
