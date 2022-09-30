WOBURN - Various local officials recently described the months-long debate over whether to end Woburn’s ban on retail marijuana stores as an exhausting affair that left them awake at night with worry.
During the latest City Council meeting, Mayor Scott Galvin’s push to sanction recreational pot sales via a zoning amendment easily sailed through in a 7-to-2 vote. But prior to rendering a decision of the legislative package, councilor after councilor described their internal deliberations over the issue as anything but easy.
“I’ve been on the council for a long time and we’ve had some really, really difficult cases. But this is the hardest vote I’ve ever taken,” said Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, who choked back tears while elaborating on her reasons for supporting the proposal.
Perhaps one of the most telling exchanges of the night occurred between Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately and Ward 3’s Jeffrey Dillon.
As previously reported by the Daily Times Chronicle, Gately this spring emerged as an early opponent of the legislation, which will allow up to two marijuana dispensaries to open up for business within the IP2 zoning district off of Commerce Way. Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell was the second dissenter in the recent vote.
Last week, the South End resident told his colleagues his position on the issue has only become more entrenched as his own family became the latest casualty in the drug epidemic with the recent death of his son, James ‘Jimmy’ Gately.
In gut-wrenching testimony, the council’s senior member lamented he had “failed” his own child by being unable to keep him away from drugs, but he vowed to do his part for all the rest of Woburn’s families by voting against the zoning change.
“I buried my son in July and he was addicted to marijuana. He started off with marijuana and then went to something else and to something else and then back to marijuana. The night he died, he was smoking marijuana. It was laced with amphetamine and it killed him,” the grieving father recounted.
“I always thought the bones of this city were so good because all of our hardworking people didn’t want to see children getting into marijuana and drugs and alcohol,” the Ward 2 councilor continued. “We did our best to keep him away from it, but I failed I guess, and it cost us our son. Injected, ingested, or inhaled, it still drugs. Marijuana is a drug, no matter how you spell it out…And bringing recreational marijuana into this city, it’s a big mistake.”
Moments later, Dillon, who professed his admiration and respect for the veteran city councilor, would respond to Gately by explaining a near identical rationale for supporting retail marijuana sales.
Referencing the sudden passing of his own son, former Malden Police Officer Shawn Dillon, the Ward 3 councilor told Gately that his vote too was based on preventing other parents from having to endure the heartache of losing a child. But rather than unwittingly encouraging street sales of the drug, Dillon aims to reduce unnecessary overdoses by providing those who choose to use pot with a safe and unadulterated source of the drug.
“You and I are in the same club in that we both lost our sons within the same 24-hour period. I have great respect for you and always look to you for direction,” said Dillon.
“On this particular case though, I have to go against your thoughts. If your a student of history, you look back to prohibition, when people regularly died from bad alcohol,” he continued. “People still die [from alcohol] now, but that’s because of abuse and not because it’s poisoned….This is about trying to protect the future of Woburn. I’m hoping and praying that with regulation and oversight, that by next August they’ll be fewer [drug overdoses here].”
Citing comments made by Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo, who said the state regulates the marijuana industry from “seed to sale” to ensure an unadulterated supply, City Councilors like Mercer-Bruen and Ward 6’s Lou DiMambro shared Dillon’s belief that retail sales would undercut the illicit drug trade in the community.
A gateway drug?
Not debating the notion that a regulated cannabis industry provides a safer source of marijuana, various members of the general public in recent months have insisted that even safe pot can set-off a catastrophic chain reaction by introducing future addicts to the world of drugs.
According to Crawford Drive resident Brian Bilowz, by making legal marijuana more readily available, city officials could very well be leaving teens and adults with the impression that the drug itself is safe.
“Long kids are impressionable. Marijuana is an easy way to get into drug use and we need to consider the young people and what impression we’ll be leaving with them [by okaying retail sales]. I think having a facility like this in our city is just a race to the bottom,” he said.
Loves Lane resident Emily Crowley echoed those fears and argued the cannabis industry is already marketing towards younger customers through some of its edible product lines.
“The cannabis industry is very lucrative and trying to get to our children. Why else would they be putting marijuana and lollipops and gummy bears?” she said.
At least two council members, Ward 4’s Joseph Demers and Ward 7’s Charles Viola, challenged the assertion that marijuana is a potent “gateway drug”.
Referencing the ongoing opioid epidemic, Viola, a corrections officer, told his colleagues that he had spoken to quite a few inmates incarcerated for drug offenses and learned that most of them actually became addicted to drugs after abusing prescription medications.
“Of all the incarcerated individuals I spoke to, 80 percent of them didn’t use marijuana as a gateway drug. Most started abusing opioids that were prescribed to them by a doctor,” said Viola.
Also employed within the state’s criminal justice system, Demers opined that based upon his research, marijuana was less likely than alcohol to be abused to the point of addiction. He also argued that there is little evidence that legalizing marijuana is resulting in any type of increase in drug use or drug-related crimes like impaired driving within surrounding cities and towns.
I find [alcohol] to be one of the more potent gateway drugs. I know we all know people who have made bad decisions after drinking, but I don’t see anyone showing up to argue against the issuance of new liquor licenses,” he said.
“It’s a misnomer argument that it will become refer madness in Woburn by their being a marijuana store in the city. [Marijuana has been legal to use and sell] since June of 2018 and we have not seen any increase in the number of [impaired driving cases].”
