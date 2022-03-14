WOBURN - The city is now officially on the hunt for a new high school principal.
During a school board meeting in the Joyce Middle School earlier this week, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley explained that he posted the job opening days after being advised that WMHS Principal Jessica Callanan.
Last Friday, the advertisement was posted internally to let existing staff members know about the upcoming vacancy, but local officials have since broadened the search to include outside candidates.
Callanan notified parents and students last weekend that she will be departing the district in July to pursue a new “professional opportunity” after serving seven years at the helm of the school.
“At the high school, we did post [the job opening] on Friday,” Crowley explained. “Ms. Callanan publicized that she’ll be looking for other opportunities, so I just want to thank her for her services to the Woburn Public Schools and wish her well.”
Based upon the job post, the new WMHS principal is expected to at a minimum have earned a master’s degree in education and be licensed to work in Massachusetts as a high school principal. School officials are also looking for candidates with prior experience working as an administrator and who have taught adolescents at the classroom level for at least five years. Applications are due back to the district by March 18 at 5 p.m.
In other building principal news, Crowley also informed the School Committee that he has narrowed down the Linscott Elementary School leadership search to two job finalists.
The district has been looking for a new Linscott administrator for some time now, as current Principal Ernie Wells announced his retirement plans more than a year ago now.
“At the Linscott, we do have finalists and we’re right at the finish line,” said the superintendent. “Im unable to tell you who it is, but we did have two finalists come in [to visit the elementary school’ last Thursday.”
One of the most-tenured building level administrators in the school system, Wells was promoted to the Linscott School principal’s job back in the summer of 2007.
Beginning his career in Woburn as a middle school teacher back in 1997, Wells would later transition to elementary education in 2005, when he moved to the Hurld Elementary School to teach fifth graders.
A Woburn native, Wells earned his B.S. in elementary education from Salem State in 1979 and would later obtain his master’s degree in 2003.
