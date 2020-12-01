WOBURN - Run it up the flag pole and see who salutes it!
The ageless military saying has a local meaning these days at the Veterans Agent Larry Guiseppe seeks to give back the strip of land between Ferullo Field and Main Street and North Woburn.
The area has recently been the successful effort by veterans, city officials, civic groups and others to place U.S. and military flags on strip of land.
To accomplish it all, the city had turned it over to the Friends of Woburn Veterans who now want the city to take it back. The Friends of Woburn Veterans is based at 144 School Street - the old Veterans School and now the Wo burn Senior Center.
In turn, they are going through the suggested legal steps, including going to the major and City Council. The next step, however after being with the City Council at their last meeting is to get an opinion from the City Solicitor.
Guiseppe asked the Council in a formal letter, as follows:
“The Friends of Woburn Veterans wish to officially turn back over the area on Main Street in North Woburn now called Ferullo Field Flag Park. All work to that area we had planned to do has not been completed, flag poles, walkway, landscaping and just recently completed irrigation system. The total cost of the project was $272,500.00, all from donations received from Friends of Woburn Veterans.
“To date we have donated over $1,250,000.009 in veterans oriented projects to our city, all through donations from friends and businesses in our area.
“It is with great pleasure and pride we were able to complete this project and now wish to gift it to its proper owner, the City of Woburn.
“The Friends of Woburn Veterans looks forward to continuing to construct and/or refurbish veterans projects throughout our fine city, thank you for your continued support Friends of Woburn Veterans.
Guiseppe appeared at the last council meeting and stated the organization is officially giving the land back to the city at Ferullo Field as all phases of the improvements have been completed, including the flag poles, benches, lighting and irrigation. He said he had not talked to the City Solicitor about the process.
