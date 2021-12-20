WOBURN - Shallots, a modern Asian cuisine restaurant at 920 Main St. in North Woburn, hasn’t been open or using their city-sanctioned liquor license for some time now.
In turn, the three-member Woburn License Commission wants answers or the license would not be renewed.
The License Commission cited an alleged violation of Mass. General Laws c.138, §77 in closing its doors and being inoperative and wanted answers at their November meeting. In turn in November, they agreed to hold a public hearing on the issue at its December meeting but at the December meeting deferred again until their January meeting in a pandemic pause to give the ownership time to correct shortcomings in the operation.
Shallots is technically on their license as Shallot Inc. with the manage listed as Dyna Ly. Many remember the restaurant as the Brazilian Steakhouse a decade ago.
Among the issues is having enough help to stay open seven days a week.
On Thursday, December 16th, the ownership was called before the regular License Commission meeting but did not come to the regular License Commission meeting at City Hall. In turn, the three-member License Commission discussed the issue for just five minutes before moving the issue to their January meeting. “They called today,” explained their Clerk of Committees Gordon Vincent, who explained they were unable to attend.
At their November meeting, Veasna Nong of Lynn explained COVID-19 had disrupted their business, who has a “closed temporarily” sign at the site. She said the principal owners are debating the entire issue to continue.
Also at the time in November, Chairman Thomas Skeffington explained in Woburn there is no such thing as a “pocket license” and cannot be closed for more than 30 days, when the liquor license comes back to the city of Woburn. Also, he noted the license could not be sold as the city owns the license.
At the time, Nong explained the owners are still in the midst of decision making i.e. to continue or close.
Also at issue, she said at the time was the fact the owners own two other restaurants in these challenging times.
Or, as commissioner David Gilgun explained the license holder does not own the license but just holds it.
Other issues are also at stake, said Chairman Skeffington, including getting city agencies like the Building Department to do an inspection.
Also in attendance at the two recent hearings was Captain John Murphy of the Woburn Police Department who has a 365-day responsibility on monitoring such license operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.