WOBURN - The chairman of the Woburn License Commission Thomas Skeffington had clapped his hands at the close of License Commission meeting in February and noting a new tenant would be filling the old Waxy O’Connor’s restaurant and tavern site in East Woburn .
Still, no name was divulged. And again at the March meeting, occupancy of the restaurant/bar at the Best Western Plus New Englander had attracted a tenant was mentioned.
Now, the secret is no more as the petition of King of Cool, LLC dba Lucy’s American Tavern (Woburn) at 1 Rainin Road would be seeking the vacated license.
The site created a major stir at the end of 2020 when Cask ’n Flagon Boston would step up to the plate and bring the joy of Fenway Park (it’s located behind the Green Monster at Fenway Park) and be called Cask ’n Flagon Woburn. But, it didn’t happen. The owners pulled the plug with the surge of coronavirus at the end of last year and talk around the city watering holes switched from openings to closings.
On Thursday, April 15, a public hearing will be held with an open format in City Hall at 6 p.m. to discuss the merits of Lucy’s American Tavern that is billed as a neighborhood restaurant, “located in Adams Village in historic Dorchester, MA, featuring elevated tavern grub with seasonal ingredients and unique cocktails.”
Restaurant goers, they say, will experience “a rustic-chic hangout .”
The site was also “Spuds” before being Waxy O’Connor’s with an original restaurant (1960s) at the site being a Howard Johnson’s.
