WOBURN - Based upon the latest data from the state, the city's COVID-19 transmission indicators have now worsened for five of the last six weeks.
As reported yesterday by the Mass. Department of Public Health in its weekly community-level pandemic report, the city's average daily incidence rate rose for the second straight week from a 23.7 to 28.6.
Meanwhile, the community's case incidence rate also inched upwards during DPH's latest two-week reporting period from 3.28 to 3.53 percent.
The DPH statistics are based upon data collected by state officials between March 28 and April 10. After being flagged for the better part of eleven weeks last winter as a high-risk "red" community in terms of COVID-19 transmission rates, Woburn has since Feb. 5 enjoyed a more desirable "yellow" or moderate risk label.
Despite COVID metrics worsening through a series of small rate increases, the city's case positivity calculation remains below the key 5 percent threshold described by federal authorities as indicative of a more worrisome outbreak.
The city's case number and positivity rates have inched forward as Woburn's elementary school students enjoyed their second full week of in-person classes. The district plans to pivot its middle school and high school populations away from hybrid or vital learning formats on the other side of April vacation.
To date, a total of 4,098 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 166 residents have recently been ordered into isolation after being designated as at risk of spreading the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 to others.
Loosened restrictions
The small uptick in cases, which has occurred since mid-March, comes as state officials have loosened restrictions on local businesses that since last winter had been ordered to cap the number of customers allowed within their establishments to 25 to 40 percent of their occupant permit limits.
In late March, Mass. Governor Charles Baker also granted high-capacity concert houses and sporting and indoor recreation venues permission to open their doors to customers for the first time in a year.
Statewide 'cluster' trends
Despite the loosening of economic restrictions and the more recent return of hundreds of students to a more normal classroom-based learning setting, DPH data indicates that the manner in which the virus is spreading has remained largely unchanged.
Specifically, according to the latest weekly report, the vast majority of so-called infection "clusters" across Massachusetts continue to occur within family households, as opposed to in and around other settings where larger groups of people congregate.
DPH generally defines a cluster as two or more new cases with links to a single locale, where the individuals who tested positive can be confirmed to have been in recent close contact with each other. The state closes out reporting on active clusters when four weeks transpire without a suspected exposed individual testing positive for COVID-19.
For the latest reporting period between March 14 and April 10, roughly 95 percent of all new COVID-19 new clusters were linked to interpersonal spread within households. It total, the state is currently monitoring outbreaks related to 17,052 household clusters, which are thus far responsible for an estimated 23,700 of the latest COVID-19 cases.
By contrast, child care settings, the source of the second highest number of present-day clusters with 244 such groupings identified, have been linked to a total of 468 newly confirmed COVID cases during the latest one-month-long DPH tracking period.
The latest DPH date regarding known COVID-19 clusters also continues to dispel the notion that social gatherings like backyard barbecues and house parties are driving huge numbers of new COVID-19 exposures.
The latest DPH report identified just 35 new clusters — linked to a total of 104 newly recorded COVID-19 cases — where the virus was likely transmitted due to social gatherings.
Since the state loosened economic restrictions there has been a moderate increase in the number of COVID-19 clusters traced back to customers gathering in retail establishments and restaurants.
Presently, a combined total of 92 statewide clusters, responsible for just 180 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, are being monitored by public health authorities due to suspected virus exposures in retail stores, food courts, and other eateries.
As a comparison, COVID-19 exposures within school settings and through organized athletics and recreational camps are believed responsible for 107 active clusters. Roughly 350 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases can be traced back to those schools and organized athletics outbreaks.
