WOBURN - The owner of a luxury car storage garage off of Sonar Drive recently reached agreement with abutting homeowners on how to best protect a shared hillside from future erosion problems.
During a gathering in City Hall’s Committee Room last week, Special Permits Committee Chairman Richard Gately advised his colleagues that Somerville businessman David Bamforth signed a written agreement with Leonard Street neighbors Mark and Gail Swymer in regards to the mitigation package.
Given that both sides are satisfied with the arrangement, Gately - whose district includes the neighborhood surrounding the Blueberry Hill Road area - declared the matter as settled. Neither the Ward 2 councilor or any other member of the committee elaborated on what exactly is being done to address the erosion issues, but a letter outlining the terms of the compromise has been accepted into the permanent record.
“That has been rectified,” said Gately of the neighborhood dispute, which resulted in the council convening a review of Garage 42 Degrees’ special permit last December. “The complainer and the [business] have an agreement which they both signed, and as far as I’m concerned, this is over.”
At the end of last year, Bamforth was ordered by the Special Permits Committee to hammer out an agreement with the Leonard Street abutters after he hired a contractor to cut down some trees on a steep embankment that drops into the residential abutter’s backyard.
The Somerville businessman received an initial special permit in October of 2019 to open an indoor storage facility for luxury cars at 20 Sonar Drive, a 1.6-acre parcel which contains a 20,160 square foot warehouse building.
As part of that permit, Bamforth was required to maintain a 70-foot no disturb zone between his operation and the residential neighborhood below.
With his business use being quite innocuous, as it primarily involves the winter storage luxury and antique cars, the businessman had until last fall run the Sonar Drive operation without complaint. However, in November of 2021, the petitioner appeared before the council to obtain permission to perform work within the buffer zone in question as part of an expansion project.
Apparently within the context of that redevelopment, the petitioner pulled various trees away from the lot line to make space for the building addition, much to the surprise and chagrin of the Swymer family.
Shocked by the number of trees that were pulled down, the abutters questioned whether the hillside was stable and complained that their property was clouded by dust and debris as the work was performed.
“The guys who worked there were all very nice. All I want is for my yard to be stabilized,” said Mark Swymer during a meeting in City Hall last December. “I don’t even care if he cleans my house and cars [due to the dust that has blown onto our property due to the construction activity]. I’m just tired of the whole thing. It’s been going on for weeks now.”
Bamforth did hire an engineering firm that specializes on construction by hillsides and rock formations, and a series of nets and anchor cables were strung around the ledge to stabilize any rocks and boulders that were at risk of falling.
However, various city officials had argued that at a minimum, some new vegetation should be planted on the terrain to ensure the thin lair of topsoil wasn’t blown or washed away as time passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.