WOBURN - With efforts already underway to address bigger flooding problems in areas like Woburn’s Four Corners, city leaders now want to turn their attention to smaller neighborhood drainage and runoff woes.
Yesterday, Mayor Scott Galvin’s office posted the city’s website an open message inviting citizens to come forward with information about micro-flooding problems that impact individual homes and other private properties.
The call for information comes as Galvin is looking to partner with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) to commission a study looking at ways to address stormwater trouble areas across the community.
“Have you ever experienced flooding in your yard or basement? If so, we want to hear from you!” reads the message. “The City of Woburn has a grant to study incidents of past flooding. We will use the results to prevent future flooding and to help residents better protect their property.”
“We are working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to conduct the required research and to develop a strategy for dealing with future stormwater flooding conditions. To make our project successful, we need your input!” the public solicitation continues.
Those interested in participating in the discussion can do so typing https://www.mapc.org/resource-library/woburn-stormwater/ into a web browser. Local residents can also email MAPC’s Anne Herbst at aherbst@mapc.org or contact her via telephone (617) 933-0781. Planning Director Tina Cassidy is also involved in the study and can be reached by email at tcassidy@cityofwoburn.com or phone at 781-897-5817.
“Any information you share with us will not be made public without your permission,” the mayor assures residents.
The MAPC study is being commissioned as many neighboring communities, including Winchester and Stoneham, have revised their local stormwater system regulations to prepare for an increase in the number of severe storm events expected in the region due to climate change.
In Stoneham, builders pitching large-scale developments will reportedly have to design site drainage systems to handle what are now considered once-in-a-century or 100 year storm events. Winchester is also requiring stormwater mitigation for any new building project that creates more than 250 square feet of impervious surface.
Last month, as part of a long-term proposal to mitigate flooding circumstances in and around the Four Corners and West Side area, the City Council accepted a 12-acre land donation from the DeMoulas family.
The land being gifted to Woburn, dubbed the “Shaker Glen Extension” site, sits by the vicinity of Lexington and Cambridge Road, portions of which are inundated by stormwater overflows during serious rainstorms.
As part of a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) grant application submitted to the state last year, City Engineer Jay Corey and other local managers outlined a proposal to alleviate flooding along Lexington Streets and Cambridge Road by adding stormwater storage capacity by the Shaker Glen Brook.
Though currently undeveloped, the 12-acre site at shaker Glen Extension was previously home to a bowling alley, and concrete, building materials, and other remnants from that old structure are littered across the site.
City officials hope to clean up that debris and remove a large 40,000 square foot field of pavement from the 12-acre parcel in order to establish a new wetland habitat. Walking and hiking trails will also be created throughout the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.