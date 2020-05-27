WOBURN - A West Side homeowner recently asked the City Council for some extra time to remove junk cars and make other improvements at his Russell Court residence.
During the council's latest virtual meeting, Ward 7 Alderman Lindsay Higgins reported that 8 Russell Court owner Andrew Merlino began trying to make arrangements regarding the cleanup of his property off Russell Street, but he is experiencing some difficulty due to COVID-19 related business restrictions.
According to Higgins, who credited the homeowner for contacting city officials before the recent nuisance hearing began, she is satisfied with his efforts to date and wants to wait and see if he'll follow-through with his promises.
Ultimately, the council deferred to the Ward 7 alderman, whose constituency includes the Russell Court area. In a unanimous vote, the public hearing was continued until July 21.
"He's had health issues and with the COVID-19 situation, he's having trouble getting people to help him clean up the property," said Higgins, who referred her colleagues to a May 14 letter from Merlino.
"Because of his health, things have ben put off, but he has contacted the DMV to get certain titles to cars on his property. Once he has them in hand, he can have an auto shop clear those off his property," she added. "I"m recommending we push this off to July to give him an opportunity."
Besides making mention of multiple unregistered trucks and vehicles at 8 Russell Ct., Higgins did not elaborate as to whether she has other concerns about the condition of the West Side property.
The land and home, which dates back to 1920, is presently valued by the city at $508,700.
In his recent letter to the council, the 75-year-old Merlino explained he is disabled and is currently unable to do any heavy laboring.
"I have serious health issues and I have had many hernias and several back surgeries also. I cannot bend or lift due to all the surgery and hernias I have had," he wrote. "I have applied for several new titles for vehicles in my yard. Once I receive the new titles, Holland Junk Yard will then come to my property and remove them."
Historically, the council uses its public nuisance powers as leverage to nudge landlords into making improvements on rundown properties. In most circumstances, the threat of a formal public nuisance declaration is enough to convince property owners to conduct maintenance and repairs.
However, if attempts at mediation fail, the City Council retains the authority to order cleanup operations, and it has in limited circumstances even ordered entire buildings razed. Should such a mandate be ignored, the city can step in and perform the tasks on its own at the property owner's expense.
The aldermen most recently employed its demolition authority under the public nuisance ordinance in late April, when the council declared that a Hilltop Parkway property poses a variety of public health safety threats.
The council gave the East Woburn homeowner roughly three-months to respond to the original nuisance complaint, before ordering City Hall managers to take the necessary actions to demolish the structure.
