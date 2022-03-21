WOBURN - Paving crews will return to Salem Street in East Woburn this May as part of the final phase of the Angelo Piazza bridge replacement project.
During a recent meeting in City Hall, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen announced that deteriorated portions of Salem Street between the bridge and Cedar Street will finally be repaved after construction crews last year finished replacing the elevated span over the MBTA commuter rail tracks.
Mercer-Bruen, who prior to this Tuesday’s council meeting had introduced a resolve seeking further information about the restoration work, shelved that request after being appraised about the state highway division’s newest plans.
“For the people at home, this [resolve] was regarding the paving of the remainder of Salem Street up to Cedar Street. As some of you may recall, around the first week of last November…flashing signs went out and the city was notified [that final paving was about to commence],” Mercer-Bruen explained. “Two days later, the signs went away and nothing happened.”
“I’m going to ask that we not send this communication, because I received an update today…My understanding from [DPW Supt. Jay Duran] is that they should be back in early May to complete the job,” the East Woburn representative continued.
Costing an estimated $4.3 million, the Angelo Piazza Bridge project started in the spring of 2019 and resulted in regular lane closures by the scene of the work as contractor Kodiak Corporation demolished and rebuilt the steel structure.
According to federal transportation records, as of 2014, an estimated 25,000 commuters crossed the structure annually, and by 2031, that traffic is expected to jump to 47,221 vehicle trips.
First erected in 1928, the bridge, formerly known as the Salem Street Bridge, was first identified as being in need of a major upgrade back in 1999.
Initial redesign documents were introduced by state transportation managers in 2014, with the final specs being sanctioned by the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT) in June of 2016. In total, some $5.56 million in state and federal funding was allocated for the work.
The new bridge is comprised of brand now steel and now includes handicapped-accessible concrete sidewalks. The the project also involved area drainage improvements, which are expected to reduce instances of flooding by the bridge itself and around the commuter rail tracks below.
The runoff problems had been a major headache for commuters, particularly during the winter months, when sections of the bridge tended to ice-over.
After the bridge replacement project broke ground in the spring of 2019, State Rep. Richard Haggerty (D-Woburn) introduced legislation to rename the Salem Street bridge after decorated Korean War veteran Angelo Piazza, who also served on the city’s police force for 34 years.
Piazza, a former Woburn High football and baseball standout, enlisted in the US Marines when he was 19-years-old. While deployed overseas during the Korean War, Piazza became one of Woburn’s most decorated veterans by earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.