WOBURN - A Middlesex Superior Court judge last night ordered Woburn’s teachers to halt a strike and return immediately to their classrooms, but city educators nonetheless returned to picket lines outside of local schools on Tuesday for a second straight day.
Meanwhile, city officials and members of the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) reported making progress on Monday as both sides tried to reach a breakthrough in stalled contract talks.
However, with the normal secrecy around the collective bargaining process shattered by the strike and each side trying to capture the public’s support for their cause, the two camps continued to take shots at each other in prepared statements issued through the day on Monday.
According to Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) President Barbara Locke, after Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee abruptly walked out of a scheduled morning negotiation session, the two sides found some common ground on improving paraprofessional pay later in the day.
Paid substantially less than teachers, WTA officials say paraprofessionals, who are currently hired at a starting salary of $22,000, deserve a “living wage”. The union reportedly wants to hike that starting pay package up to $27,000, a demand which the city has described as financially untenable.
“Mayor Galvin and [School Committee member] Ellen Crowley’s reckless refusal to return to the negotiation table until 2:30 p.m. Monday is why school is canceled for another day. This is simply unacceptable,” said Locke in a statement released just after the afternoon talks ended at around 8 p.m. last night.
“Significant progress was made in the last few hours on improving wages for our paraprofessionals. We strongly felt that a contract could have been resolved tonight and that our educators would return to doing what they do best: teaching our Woburn students,” the WTA officer added.
The mayor, who has accused union officials of trying to hijack the negotiations through last Friday’s “illegal” vote to go on strike starting this week, also on Monday night characterized the afternoon talks as positive.
At the same time, the city’s chief executive, who sent attorneys to Woburn’s Middlesex Superior Courthouse on Monday morning in an attempt to end the strike, continued to berate rank-and-file teachers for the work stoppage.
“While progress has been made, no agreement has been reached,” Galvin and the local School Committee announced at around 9:40 p.m. on Monday night in a prepared statement. “The WTA has informed us it will continue its illegal strike on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and ignore a Commonwealth Employment Relations Board ruling ordering it to cease and desist. As a result, Woburn Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday.”
