WOBURN - The City Council this week without discussion passed an ordinance that requires all hotel and innkeepers to record and confirm the identities of all guests staying on their properties.
With the new local regulations being proposed at the behest of local police and Woburn's Licensing Commission, the ordinance is almost certain to pass mayoral muster and will become effective immediately upon being signed into law by Mayor Scott Galvin.
Last month, City Council President Edward Tedesco advised his peers that he sponsored the legislation at the behest of loyal authorities who intend to use the regs to crackdown on a handful of trouble hotels within the city.
Local police and the city’s Licensing Board have complained that those businesses, which apparently accept cash payments for guest stays with no questions asked, make it nearly impossible to investigate assaults, robberies, prostitution rings, and petty crimes by failing to keep an accurate guest register.
Under the legislation, which was crafted by City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette with input from local police, hotels will be required to maintain a guest register with the following information about customers:
• Their full name and home address;
• A description of all guest vehicles and a record of their license plate number;
• Details from a valid state or federal identification card;
• and information about which rooms guests are staying in and the number of people who accompanied them.
The new rules will also require all lodging facilities to keep a manager on-duty at all times who can cooperate with police, requires guest registrars to be maintained for at least a year before any records are destroyed, and orders hotel managers to furnish information from the register to police upon request.
Innkeepers found to be violating the city ordinance will be subject to a $300 per day fine for each offense. Woburn’s police chief or his/her designee will be authorized to enforce the ordinance.
Last month, at Tedesco's suggestion, the full council fast-tracked the proposed ordinance for approval by laying it on the table for approval at its next regular meeting.
At the time, various alderman contended the record-keeping requirement was such commonsense legislation, there was no need for committee level discussions to scrutinize the regulations further.
“Any hotel with any character and class [keeps a record of its guests]. You don’t just take cash from people without asking who they are. It’s just ridiculous,” Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen said during last month's discussion about the proposal.
