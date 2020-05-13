WOBURN - City Council President Michael Anderson recently exercised newly-acquired and temporary emergency powers in order to indefinitely continue public hearings on a handful of pending special permit applications.
Though not required to act on the notice, the council at its latest virtual meeting voted unanimously to acknowledge and incorporate into its permanent record a copy of Anderson's recent correspondence to four special permit applicants.
The aldermen then subsequently continued until a date uncertain public hearings for the following petitioners: who include:
• Lawless Inc., the Four Corners area car dealership which is seeking permission to sell and repair vehicles at 193 Main St.;
• Litao Liang, an Auburn businessman looking to open a muscular therapy business at 444 Main St.;
• Stoneham resident Robert Johnson, who wants to construct resident living units at 12 Montvale Avenue;
• and the LIfe Assembly of God, a Medford-based church that wants to move its headquarters to the South End on Fowle Street.
In early April, Governor Charles Baker signed into law a COVID-19 municipal relief package that granted special budget, permitting, and financing authorities to cities and towns in light of the operational challenges posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
One provision of that legislation dealt with permit granting authorities, such as the Woburn City Council, Planning Board, and Zoning Board of Appeals, which were struggling to manage public hearing requirements and various statutory deadlines regarding such petitions.
According to various municipal officials, many of the existing permit regulations, which made sense during normal times, are completely impractical during the crisis.
For example, because large groups of people are forbidden from gathering in public places during the public health crisis, adhering to regular public hearing standards has proven difficult in many communities.
Local governments have also pointed out that municipal workforce specialists, such as planning and building department staffers who routinely review applications to determine whether they comply with local ordinances and zoning standards, face social distancing restrictions that make collaboration with co-workers difficult.
Many administrative workers have also been asked to work from home during the crisis.
Under the special legislation, all statutory clocks governing special permit applications — such as deadlines for scheduling public hearings and acting on petitions — can be suspended by a declaration of a committee chairperson for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency. The new act also stipulates that public hearings can be held remotely without running afoul of the state's Open Meeting Law, so long as the public has the opportunity to view and participate in such proceedings in a virtual setting.
Anderson, in his recent notice to the four special permit applicants about his use of the emergency powers, is not saying when the public hearings will be rescheduled.
Under the special act, the City Council president must reschedule the proceedings within a 45-day period that begins after all COVID-19 related emergency orders in the state are lifted.
Besides granting relief to special permit authorities, the new state law also applies to existing special permit holders, who no longer have to worry about their approvals expiring during the public health crisis.
