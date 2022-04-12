WOBURN - The City Council recently resisted pleas by a Waltham-based solar energy firm to classify the proposed construction of a new access road through a solar farm off of Atlantic Avenue as a minor special permit modification.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials voted unanimously to refer to the Special Permits Committee a request from ECA Solar to allow for a series of site changes proposed for a solar energy installation on an approximate 36-acre portion of the IndustriPlex site between Commerce Way, Atlantic Avenue and New Boston Street.
According to attorney Andrew Bonnell, who is employed as ECA Solar’s general legal counsel, the proposed site changes are being prompted by requests from Woburn’s Conservation Commission to push sections of the proposed solar farm further away from on-site wetlands.
As a result, security fencing around the perimeter of the energy facility is also being moved, while the recent placement of a utility pole and light post on Atlantic Avenue has forced the petitioner to draw-up new site access plans.
Michael Redding, ECA’s director of Civil Engineering, later explained that since modifying the proposal, the petitioner has obtained permission from the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to proceed with the changes at the superfund location.
“We believe the modifications are minor because our footprint hasn’t changed considerably. Essentially, our fence line is the same. In some cases, we’re disturbing the site less and reducing the amount of fill,” said Redding.
Generally, the City Council had few objections to the fencing and solar array modifications. However, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen and others voiced quite a few concerns upon hearing the new site access will involve the conversion of a paved “apron” on Atlantic Avenue to an access road that leads to a nearby Massport parking lot.
According to Mercer-Bruen, though she could likely be persuaded to okay the revised plans, she is concerned about classifying the access road installation as a “minor modification”, a legal distinction which allows the petitioner to move ahead without convening a new round of public hearings.
At the very least, argued Mercer-Bruen and Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately, the council should wait to hear from the local fire department, building inspector, and city engineering department before acting on the request.
“To move forward as a minor modification, I’d need to see those comments. I’d also need to see something from the building inspector. You’re talking about [building] a roadway and that doesn’t sound very minor to me,” responded Mercer-Bruen, when told by the petitioner that City Engineer Jay Corey and local fire officials had already signed-off on the changes.
“I’m sure you think it’s minor, but we’re talking about extending a road. Let’s get some comments [from our department heads] saying its a minor modification,” Gately later agreed.
In response to a question from Ward 4 Alderman Joseph Demers, Redding explained the new road will be closed to the general public and used exclusively by ECA’s construction and maintenance crews.
“So it’s not going to be used as a cut-through in any way, shape or form?” pressed Demers.
“That’s correct. There will be fencing on both sides of it with locked and gated access,” Redding responded.
Last June, the council granted a special permit to the Waltham applicant that enables the company to construct a pair of ground-mounted solar farms on a largely-vacant swath of land that sits by parts of both East and North Woburn.
The solar arrays will include a smaller 2.45 megawatt facility and a larger farm capable of generating up to 498 kilowatts of electricity. Both green-energy installations will sit nearby a series of new housing developments off of New Boston Street by Anderson Regional Transportation Center.
According to the petitioner, they are looking for the council’s approval of the special permit modifications before April 28, when the applicant is next scheduled to appear before the Conservation Commission.
