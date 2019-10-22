WOBURN - The City Council recently sanctioned a Cambridge resident's proposal to open a new exotic car storage facility in an industrial building on Sonar Drive.
Earlier his month, local businessman David Bamforth outlined his vision for Garage 42 Degrees, a venture involving the indoor storage of as many as 55 high-end vehicles within a portion of a 20,160 square foot warehouse at 20 Sonar Drive.
With a favorable recommendation of the Special Permits Committee in hand, the aldermen at their most recent gathering voted unanimously to grant special permits for the storage facility. In the same action, the council also sanctioned a separate petition for an inflammable license, which Garage 42 Degrees had requested in light of the gasoline that is likely to be sitting in each vehicle's gas tank.
At the outset of this month, Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately, whose district includes Sonar Drive, convinced his peers to refer the matter to the Special Permits Committee to be sure the new business would not add to trucking and other issues in the larger industrial zone.
At the time, Gately had noted the industrial warehouse's proximity to a handful of South End area residents along Bradford Road and Leonard Street, where neighbors have in the past complained about nuisances from other abutting commercial properties.
During the most recent council meeting, Gately made clear his initial concerns had been completely satisfied.
"This is a really low-impact use down there. You'll have some really beautiful and expensive cars being stored. They ail be cleaned and buffed, but there's no major repairs, or painting, or fixing of broken fenders and bumpers," the Ward 2 Alderman remarked.
"It's strictly a business that caters to people with beautiful cars who want to take them out for a ride every once in a while. To me, this is low-traffic compared to what we're used to down there," he added.
The 1.6-acre parcel at 20 Sonar Drive, accessed via the South End's Garfield Avenue, was once one of three buildings owned by Charwit Sonar Realty, but those holdings have since been broken up.
Though the use is allowed in the underlying zoning district by Blueberry Hill Road, the applicant needed the city to approve proposed renovations being made to the non-conforming structure. Specifically, under Woburn's zoning ordinances, the warehouse's front facing loading dock, which the petitioner proposes to convert into a car ramp into the building, does not comply with city regulations.
Industrial landowners looking to expand their operations must also create a 70-foot buffer zone between their property and any directly abutting residential district.
In the current case, the rear property line, which the petitioner described as being perched at an elevation well above the nearest homes, is at one point only 36-feet away from a residential home lot.
Already, Bamforth operates Rennscot LLC, a custom auto-parts maker, from the same location near Blueberry Hill Road. According to the petitioner, his other business entails the manufacture of components for high-end performance vehicles.
Given the focus of Rennscot, which includes the design of prototype parts, he thought the addition of a storage facility for his car-enthusiast customers would dove-tail perfectly with the existing use.
