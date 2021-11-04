WOBURN - Saying the Wakefield institution provides a first-class education for more than 100 local students, the City Council recently blessed a proposal to construct a new $317 million facility at Northeast Metro Technical High School.
During a special meeting in City Hall’s council chambers late last week, the elected officials unanimously backed a financial order that seeks to borrow $15.7 million over the next 30 years to cover Woburn’s share of the building project.
“I’m going to ask all of my other City Council members to support this. Every student should have the opportunity to follow the career they want starting in high school, whether that involves going off to college or starting in a trade,” said Ward 3 Councilor Jeffrey Dillon.
“It is absolutely an extension of the education will already provide at Woburn High,” later remarked Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen. “I think it’s absolutely amazing what they do over there…I don’t want to leave behind any of those new students from Woburn who are going to the voc. [in the years ahead].”
According to Mayor Scott Galvin, who appeared before the councilors to back the vocational school funding, the financial obligation will add an approximate $900,000 line-item to the city’s annual debt service schedule.
In response to a question from Councilor at-large Michael Concannon, the mayor argued the new debt, though hardly insignificant, would not be so onerous as to prevent Woburn from moving ahead with its own capital building priorities - such as the eventual construction of a new school for Altavesta and Linscott Elementary School students.
“It would have an impact somewhat, as we are taking on another $900,000 in annual debt. But based on where we are, we see biggest impacts being the first few years,” the mayor explained.
“Our debt serviced then falls off significantly, so we should be okay,” Galvin continued. “We’re not yet even at the point with the Altavesta where we have a SOI (statement-of-interest] before the MSBA, [so this project shouldn’t interfere with our own school building plans].”
The City Council’s recent vote in favor of the proposed Northeast Metro Tech building project comes as at least two other communities in the regional school district, Saugus and Chelsea, have rejected the new school funding.
Those late October objections, which came in the form of a unanimous vote against the project by Chelsea’s City Council and a similar Town Meeting decision in Saugus, will likely trigger a special election where voters will determine whether to move ahead with the building project.
According to the mayor, citizens in Woburn and all 11 other communities that are part of the Northeast Metro Tech district would presumably be asked to head to the polls sometime in the next three to four months. A simple majority of voters in all 12 member communities would need to endorse the ballot question in order for the referendum to pass.
Still holding out hope for the unlikely possibility that local officials in Saugus and Chelsea can be convinced to change their “no” votes over the next week or so, Northeast Metro Tech Finance Director James Picone explained that voc officials are actively lobbying the state legislature for additional funding to further reduce local costs for the school.
Specifically, Picone and others are hoping Beacon Hill pols will agree to set aside a portion of the state’s multi-billion dollar share of federal COVID-19 bailout funds for the project. The state legislature has yet to vote on the final distribution of Massachusetts’ $4.9 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Already, the Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA), the same state agency that covered roughly half of the bill associated with the new Goodyear and Hurld-Wyman Elementary Schools, has pledged approximately $141 million towards the undertaking.
Equating to a reimbursement rate of around 76 percent, that financial pledge is the largest in MSBA history.
However, even with that massive pledge, Northeast’s 12 member communities are on the hook for the remaining $176 million, which is divided up based on current student enrollment rates. Chelsea, Saugus, and Revere all send at least twice as many students to Northeast than Woburn.
“It’s the highest [contribution] in the history of the MSBA, but we’re not stopping there…It’s very important to us to reduce the burden [on our member communities], because it is still a huge cost,” said Picone.
Situated near Wakefield High School, Northeast Metro Tech provides vocational and career-focussed educational studies to 114 pupils from Woburn.
Northeast’s existing 240,000 square foot facility was last updated back in 1970 and contains a multitude of outdated building systems. Despite being occupied by 1,281 students, the aging facility was built to house around 900 pupils.
The new school will contain roughly 268,000 square feet of space and be able to accommodate a student population of at least 1,600 pupils.
