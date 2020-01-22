WOBURN - Local homeowners would see their water and sewer bills increase by roughly $88 under a fee hike recently proposed by Mayor Scott Galvin.
During a regularly scheduled meeting tonight in City Hall, the aldermen will consider Galvin's request to raise water and sewer fees by roughly 15 percent in order to offset growing expenditures associated with the delivery of the essential service.
According to a letter sent late last week from Galvin, Woburn's ratepayers will still enjoy the region's only flat fee for the provision of water and the removal of wastewater. The existing rate, set by municipal ordinance at annual per household cost of $586.30, would be hiked to $674.25 under the legislation.
The mayor, who offered to further explain the request to the council in committee, did not elaborate in his communication on the specific factors that are driving up service costs.
Most surrounding towns, which like Woburn are at least partial Mass. Water Resource Authority (MWRA) customers, are billed hundreds of dollars more for municipal water and sewer services each year. As the mayor noted in his correspondence, even if the council revises the local rate structure, the city's traditional one-and-two-family homeowners will still enjoy what are some of the lowest bills in the entire state.
"This increase is necessary to cover the costs required to deliver water and sewer services to end
users," noted Galvin in a memo penned last Thursday.
"I have included the MWRA’s water and sewer retail rate survey for surrounding area communities receiving services from the MWRA in 2018. The average combined water and sewer bill for the sixty communities receiving services from the MWRA was $1,651," the city's chief executive added.
The City Council, when it meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall's Council Chambers, which must endorse the request before it becomes effective. Given the considerable public interest around the budgetary item, the order is almost certain to be referred to committee for further deliberations.
Currently, the average homeowner in the community is billed semiannual water bills of $164.89, while sewer costs are set at a flat $128.26 rate. Under the municipal ordinance amendment, those biannual water and sewer rates will be increased to $189.62 and $147.50, respectively.
Commercial landowners are assessed drastically higher costs for water and sewer services. Under city ordinances, businesses pay a metered rate of $7.40 for every 100 cubic feet of water — which equates to roughly 748 gallons. Sewer bills are then calculated for commercial landowners by multiplying annual water bill totals by 177 percent.
Under the proposed legislation, that base commercial water rate would be hiked to $8.51.
