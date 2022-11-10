WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin.
Question 1 would allow the state to impose an additional 4-percent tax on those making over $1 million annually.
With recent real estate transactions likely playing a big role in the decision, according to the unofficial results posted by the Woburn City Clerk's Office, a total of 8,047 said no while 7,225 vote yes.
Other area communities, like Reading and Winchester were also leaning toward no.
The same was true on Question 4 relative to driver's licenses and documented residents.
The state voted yes but Woburn said no by a margin of 7,994 to 7242.
Otherwise, Woburn followed suit with state-wide numbers when it came to the 12 seats up for grabs.
In the key, and eventually historic race for Governor and Lt. Governor, Democrats Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll beat Republican challengers Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen by a nearly two to one margin statewide.
In Woburn, the Healey/Driscoll ticket prevailed but by a slimmer margin of 9,219 to 6,094.
Healey is currently the state's Attorney General while Driscoll is the Mayor of Salem.
Figures for the current election were not yet available, but in the State Primary Woburn had 27,792 registered voters. A total of 7,709 were Democrats, 2,505 were Republicans with 17,254 voters being listed as unenrolled.
In races with local ties, Winchester's Antony Amore, a Republican, ran an unsuccessful challenge against Democrat Diane DiZoglio of Methuen. In Woburn, Amore received 6,558 votes to DiZoglio's 7,477, which was much closer than the numbers statewide where the precent was 54 to 38 percent.
(For a statement from Amore and more on this story as there were three other candidates as well, see today's Winchester election wrapup).
Also Stoneham's Caroline Colaruso mounted an unsuccessful challenge to Katherine Clark for her seat in the U.S. Congress, Fifth District. The vote in Woburn was 8,855 for Clark and 6,315 for Colaruso.
Following the election, Clark, the Assistant Speaker of the House, stated, “Thank you to the voters of the Fifth District for your confidence in me. There is no greater honor than representing you in Congress, and I’m eager to continue our work of building a stronger, more just America."
(Her complete statement can be found at the end of this story).
In races for the State House with local impact, both State Reps. and State Senate candidates had no opposition.
State Rep. Richard Haggerty, D-Woburn, who represents Ward 2 through 6 as well as Ward 1, Precinct 2A, earned a third term. His district also includes parts of Reading. Haggerty captured 7,518 votes out of the 10,932 voters who turned in his district with the rest being blanks or "all others."
In Ward 7 and the remaining part of Ward 1 in Woburn, Lexington's Michelle Ciccolo, a Democrat, was re-elected. The vote count was 2,867 for her out of the 4,4817 votes cast in her district with the rest being blacks or others. This is her third term as well.
For State Senate, Cindy Friedman, an Arlington Democrat, earned reelection overall, earning 9,886 votes out of the 15,749 votes cast in Woburn. Her district includes Woburn and Burlington.
Friedman was elected to the office in July of 2017 replacing the late Ken Donnelly, D-Arlington, who died suddenly while serving as the State Senator.
Other races of note in Middlesex County involved the Sheriff and District Attorney.
Current District Attorney Marian Ryan, who operates out of offices off Commerce Way in Woburn, was unopposed and earned another term. She received 10,072 votes out of the 15,749 cast in Woburn.
And, Peter Koutoujian, also unopposed, earned another term as Middlesex Sheriff, operating out of offices in Billerica, receiving 10,148 votes in Woburn out of the 15,749 cast.
Major state races and ballot questions
Another state races aside from the Governor capturing major attention was the race for Attorney General with two candidates looking to capture the seat of current Attorney General Maura Healey.
Statewide, Andre Joy Campbell of Boston, a Democrat, beat out Republican challenger James McMahon III of Bourne.
In Woburn, Campbell received 9,011 votes to McMahon's 6,284.
And, for the position of Treasurer, Deborah Goldberg, a Democrat from Brookline, beat out Republican Christina Crawford of Sherborn state-wide.
In Woburn the vote was Goldberg 10,034 to Crawford's 3,355.
Finally, for Secretary of State, Democrat William Galvin of Boston earned yet another term beating out several challengers including Republican Rayla Campbell of Whitman. The local vote in Woburn was 10,131 for Galvin and 4,962 for Campbell.
A third candidate, Juan Sanchez of Holyoke, received 316 votes.
Other questions on the ballot included Question 2 which involved regulations on payouts by insurance companies offering dental plans.
The question passed statewide and in Woburn 10,581 vote yes while there were 4,638 saying no.
On Question 3, relative to the availability of licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages, a majority of the voters across the state are saying no, but as of late morning the vote had not been confirmed.
In Woburn, 8,651 said no while 6,359 said yes.
On Question 4, relative to driver's licenses and documented residents, the matter, though not officially decided, was heading toward yes statewide but a majority of the voters in Woburn said no by a margin of 7,994 to 7,242.
On the final race on the ballot, that for Councilor Third District, Mariyln Petito Devaney of Watertown prevailed.
Following the election and confirmation of her victory, Clark, the Assistant Speaker of the House, offering the following statement: “Thank you to the voters of the Fifth District for your confidence in me. There is no greater honor than representing you in Congress, and I’m eager to continue our work of building a stronger, more just America.
"This is a seminal moment in the Commonwealth and in the country. With the election of Maura Healey and Andrea Campbell, Massachusetts has selected its first woman Governor, the first Black woman elected to statewide office, and a historic slate of women as our Constitutional officers. "This is a milestone in our collective fight for equality, and I will partner with these incredible leaders who are ready to tackle our biggest problems.
"We face real challenges: costs are high, climate change is at our door, and reproductive freedom is under assault. We are battling extremist forces seeking to turn us against each other, sideline the needs of Americans, and undermine democracy.
"But across our community, I see a commitment to creating innovative solutions and new opportunities. Together, we will beat back the forces of division and secure a future in which everyone has a fair shot at success.”
Clark's district includes Woburn and Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.