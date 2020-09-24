WOBURN - Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley yesterday praised the entire community for their combined herculean efforts in recent months to ensure the safe reopening the city's public schools at the outset of this week.
During a School Committee meeting in the Joyce Middle School last night, Crowley bragged about the clear display of community cohesion that led up to the return of pupils to the classroom on Monday for the first time the COVID-19 crisis resulted in the closure of schools across the state in March.
Ultimately, say school officials, the feat of resuming in-person instruction for the first time in 192 days was achieved without any major problems, though central office administrators and principals readily acknowledge that small kinks with technology connections and various COVID-19 prevention protocols will be adjusted in the days and weeks ahead.
"The partnership with the Board of Health and the city has been nothing short of amazing and we've now opened schools in the City of Woburn. We've now had two in-person days and a remote day, and the virtual academy is up and running," said Crowley.
"Walking around Monday in our schools, it was amazing to hear the enthusiasm as teachers greeted students and students were talking to each other. It's really powerful to work in a city like Woburn [where everyone] rallies together to support each other," he added.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related attempts to restrict the virus' spread, Woburn's entire educational approach has been turned upside-down since last March. Under the district's "2-1-2" hybrid learning model, about half of the district's regular education students returned to their respective classrooms on Monday and Tuesday, while a second cohort group engaged in remote or at-home learning.
Yesterday, prior to last night's School Committee, those two cohort groups were all learning from home through the remote program as custodial staff performed a deep cleaning of every school facility in the city.
Today and Friday, Cohort B returns to the classroom for the first time, while those who were in school on Monday and Tuesday switch to remote learning.
A third cohort group, consisting of Woburn's "high needs" students, also returned to school this week under a four-day-a-week, in-person instruction cycle, while the district also is also managing a separate virtual academy.
"In one week, we really having three first days of school. The kids are great. They're doing what we asked them to do by wearing masks and social distancing."
According to the superintendent, he is aware that a number of parents and community members have a myriad of questions about the hybrid model and various aspects of the district's new protocols. Doherty later pledged that each of those inquiries would be returned.
"We understand parents have a lot of questions and we're trying to answer them. We understand the first day of school for kids like kindergarteners is already stressful without a pandemic. To parents watching, we're trying to get back to you as quickly as we can. We ask for your patience...It's a brand new environment for us to be working in too."
Virtual Academy
Besides the hybrid plan, about 761 students also began the 2020-2021 school year on Monday within the city's remote-by choice or virtual academy learning track.
Under that model, parents uncomfortable with having their children resume in-person instruction were able to enroll students into an entirely separate remote learning system that is staffed by local teachers.
According to school officials, though there have been some software kinks identified by parents, virtual academy administrators are already laboring behind the scenes to tackle those problems. Crowley also promised that all inquiries from parents about remote learning will be answered, but he urged the public to be patient as principals and curriculum leaders try to get teachers and students acclimated to their new settings.
Representing roughly 20 percent of the entire student body, the virtual program is being utilized heavily by elementary school aged children. Approximately 60 percent of all children enrolled in the virtual program are in grades K-5.
The superintendent later advised the School Committee that the parents of about 40 to 50 children opted to enroll their kids into a private school or teach from home. Enrollment declines are substantially higher in surrounding communities, especially for more affluent communities like Reading.
Presently, Woburn's student body consists of some 4,351 children and teens.
