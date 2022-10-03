WOBURN - The 16th annual Horn Pond Memorial Lantern Walk will be held Sunday, October 9 at 6 p.m.
People are urged to join the group this year and carry a handmade lantern around Horn Pond in Woburn. Promoters of of the event encourage individuals to walk, sit on a bench and watch the lights around the pond, or light a candle and be with us in spirit.
If a person knows someone who might benefit from attending the Lantern Walk, please share this event with them.
Lanterns will be available for donation before the event. If one would like to make their own lantern. please reach out to the organizers on Instagram @soullanterns
All donations go to conservation efforts by The Friends of Mary Cummings Park, a land preserve in Woburn/Burlington.
