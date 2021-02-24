WOBURN - With Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen's blessing, the City Council recently sanctioned Safelite Auto Glass' proposed takeover of the former JN Phillips building off of Wildwood Avenue.
During the council's latest virtual gathering, Mercer-Bruen, fresh off a site visit to the industrial building by the corner of Salem Street, boasted about the cleanliness of the Safelite Auto Glass operation and told her peers she welcomes the Ohio-based business' move to Woburn.
The council later voted unanimously in favor of the special permits, which essentially allows for a continuation of the same auto glass repair use at the facility.
Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes a swath of industrial business along Salem Street between Washington Street and Wildwood Avenue, had earlier this month asked her colleagues to delay a final vote on the petition due to concerns about potential traffic and parking issues. She later visited the site along with Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn.
"With all the information we received from the Planning Board [about potential site concerns], I thought it made sense for me to go down there," the east Woburn official said during the latest hearing. "That's one of the cleanest sites I've ever seen…This business is very much the same [as JN Phillips], and I take no exception to this permit."
In the beginning of February, Safelite officials, represented by local attorney Joseph Tarby, first appeared before the council looking for a special permit for the continuation of the vehicle repair use and to allow for the overnight parking of nine commercial vehicles.
As Tarby explained during that initial appearance, Safelite, the country's largest auto glass repair firm, has bought out the holdings of JN Phillips parent company TruRoad.
Mercer-Bruen's concerns during that first public hearing arose over changes to the previous business model, whereby customers would be traveling directly to the Wildwood Avenue building to have their windshields replaced. By contrast, JN Phillips operated by using its fleet of company vans to travel directly to customers' cars to make repairs off-site.
The approximate 3-acre property in question contains a single-story building with approximately 53,000 square feet of space. Back in Aug. of 2019, JN Phillips obtained permission to begin operating from the longtime trucking and distribution center. That same month, JN Phillips parent company, Woburn-based TruRoad, announced the sale to the Columbus, Ohio competitor.
Tarby at the recent meeting reminded the council that though customers will now be traveling to the site, his client will have no problem meeting the city's onsite parking requirements. The petitioner was also reducing the number of commercial vehicles being left overnight from 12 to 9 vans and box trucks.
According to Tarby, Safelite Auto Glass will be splitting its operation into three uses. Under an office component, managers and administrative staffers will work on site from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Windshield replacement technicians, who will bring customer vehicles inside the industrial building, will be on site Monday through Saturday during the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lastly, warehouse employees, who ensure replacement equipment is ready prior to customers' arrival, will be in the building between the hours of 4 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. on Monday through Friday.
Under JN Phillips special permit, warehouse workers were allowed to work until 3 a.m.
Besides including those exact hours of operation as a condition of the special permit, the council also added the following stipulations to its decision:
• That all dumpsters must be enclosed;
• That all commercial vehicles being left overnight on the site must be registered within the City of Woburn;
• And that all other previous conditions included in JN Phillips' 2019 special permit remain in effect.
