WOBURN - With construction crews peppering the busy commuter corridor for years now, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen is hoping to confirm the completion of at least one major Montvale Avenue project.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, the council approved a resolve authored by Mercer-Bruen that seeks information from Mass Dept. of Transportation (MassDOT) officials about the status of the Montvale Avenue widening project.
Presently, according to a MassDOT database, state officials consider the $3.4 million undertaking as substantially complete. However, it’s not clear whether crews are expected to return later this spring to finish up minor tasks like adding landscaping details.
According to Mercer-Bruen, under normal circumstances, it would be pretty easy to figure out the status of such a major project. However, with the Montvale Avenue corridor being the subject of two other major construction projects involving electrical service lines and other utilities, it’s hard to keep track of who’s who.
“I’d like to send this off to District 5 to get an update on where we are with Montvale Avenue This project is not being run by our superintendent of public works and there’s a lot going on over there,” said Mercer-Bruen, referencing the regional Mass Highway office that oversees work on state roads and highways in and around Woburn.
“It’s like a triple threat: We have the widening [project]. We have the MWRA pipeline [work] and the Eversource project still going on,” the Ward 5 councilor added. “I’d like an update as to where we are with at least one of these projects so we can wrap up some of this work.”
Unveiling initial designs for the widening project back in 2015, MassDOT officials hired Melrose paving contractor D&R Contracting back in the summer of 2018 to implement the long-awaited transportation upgrade.
Aimed at improving traffic flows off I-93 by the Stoneham line, by Montvale Avenue’s intersection with Washington Street, and upstream by the Goodyear Elementary School, the biggest project element entailed widening the roadway by I-93 so it could handle four lanes of traffic.
State officials also agreed to upgrade the traffic signalization equipment by Montvale Avenue’s intersection with the highway ramps, while new traffic light equipment was also installed by Washington Street.
Another major design element included changes to the alignment of the crossroads at Montvale Avenue and Washington Street, where thousands of commuters head towards Cummings Park, Winchester Hospital, and points east of Woburn Center.
To improve traffic flow heading west from I-93 towards Woburn Center, two lanes of traffic can now proceed through the busy intersection to continue towards Central Street.
A left-hand-only turn was also added for motorists trying to turn off of Montvale and onto Washington Street towards Winchester by the Wendy's Restaurant. Also redesigned was an old right-hand turning lane by the Speedway Gas Station.
Before the state broke ground on the project a few years ago, city officials negotiated the acquisition of roadway easements from some 20 private businesses and landowners.
Utility and telecommunications companies also had to move their equipment to a series of new utility poles that were placed further back from Montvale Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.