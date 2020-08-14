WOBURN - A total of 11 candidates have emerged to fill the Ward 4 Alderman seat recently vacated by Michael Anderson.
The City Council’s Liaison Committee will meet on Monday, August 17, 2020, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at Woburn City Hall to begin interviewing candidates for the now vacant Ward 4 Alderman seat.
The 11 candidates will each have 10 minutes to state their qualifications and their reasons for running.
The candidate eventually selected will serve out the term of former Ward 4 Alderman and City Council President Michael Anderson who stepped down to take a judicial position on the Mass. Probate and Family Court.
Anderson is set to replace Family and Probate Court Juste Randy Kaplan.
Anderson was also the City Council President and this position was recently filled with the election of Ward 7 Alderman Lindsay Higgins by her peers on the City Council.
The list of candidates and the time of the interviews on Monday is as follows:
- William Booker – 6:30 p.m.
- Anthony Caliri – 6:40 p.m.
- Joseph Demers – 6:50 p.m.
- John Dillon – 7 p.m.
- Frank DiMauro – 7:10 p.m.
- Vincent Ferlisi – 7:20 p.m.
- Anthony Langone – 7:30 p.m.
- Philip McGovern – 7:40 p.m.
- Robert Meaney – 7:50 p.m.
- Ken Parlee – 8 p.m.
- Kathryn Thifault – 8:10 p.m.
The interviews will be preceded by one agenda item : NAI vs. City of Woburn beginning at 6 p.m. (this portion of the meeting may be held in executive session under MGL Ch. 30A, Section 21.3, for the purposes of discussing pending litigation)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.