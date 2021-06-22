WOBURN - With the threat of COVID-19 waning, School Committee member Dr. John Wells suggested the district revisit the somewhat thorny issue of delaying the start of classes for Woburn’s adolescents.
During the most recent gathering of School Committee in the Joyce Middle School conference room, Wells contended that the time has come for school leaders to get series about delaying WMHS’s opening bell by as long as an hour.
Making the suggestion during what is likely to be the eduction board’s last meeting of the 2020-2021 academic year, the School Committee veteran suggested the matter be revisited as soon as classes resume next fall.
According to Wells, while in years past the district has been hesitant to implement the recommended change due to potential disruptions to busing schedules and family and teacher work routines, he believes the pandemic response highlighted the school system’s ability to adapt quickly to change.
“One thing that COVID has shown us is that school systems are flexible. It also shows that jobs and so forth are also going to be more flexible [with many expecting to continue working from home],” said Wells.
“I’d like to echo Dr. Wells concerning [this issue],” School Committee member Andrew Lipsett later remarked. “[The benefits of starting later] is one thing I saw very clearly during the pandemic. The high school kids came to rely on getting to sleep later on [some days during our hybrid learning schedule]. There’s a genuine benefit to their emotional well-being and their physical health that’s backed up by the scientific data.”
Five years ago now, the Middlesex League of Superintendents, an advocacy group consisting of the top administrators from Woburn and 11 surrounding communities, first released a position statement calling upon a delayed start of classes for high schoolers beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.
The expectation, based upon that March of 2016 memo, was that at a minimum, all high school pupils in the Middlesex League would begin their school day sometime between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
As Wells pointed out during the recent meeting, Woburn, though launching talks immediately to discuss the potential change a number of years ago, is now one of the only districts that has not adopted a delayed start.
The push for a adolescents schedule change is rooted in a growing body of medical and scientific research that shows teenagers' sleeping patterns are incompatible with an early morning start of classes.
Specifically, based upon studies cited by medical groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, the vast majority of teenagers across the country are not coming close to getting the recommended eight hours of sleep each night.
Exacerbating the problem, according to medical researchers, is the still unexplained phenomenon that hits children at puberty, when their sleep cycles are delayed by two hours. The end result, according to the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics, is that adolescents are biologically programmed to fall asleep later than their younger peers.
In spite of that overwhelming evidence, implementing the recommended schedule change has proven somewhat difficult in Woburn, where local officials have been reluctant to act due to the ripple effects to athletic and extra-curricular activities, as well as and child care arrangements in which high schoolers watch their younger siblings.
The early start also requires the consent of Woburn’s educator unions, while transportation service contracts would also have to be adjusted.
According to Wells, Woburn should be able to surmount those obstacles, even if it takes a few years to convince the community of the benefits.
“All [the reasons to support this] are scientifically proven,” said Wells. “It probably won’t start next year or the year after, but we have to do it…We’re not in the vanguard here. We’re in the rear-guard and it’s time we do what’s best for our students.”
The School Committee last discussed the early start issue in earnest back in 2019, shortly after the neighboring Town of Reading adopted the recommended later start. At the time, Woburn was just one of three districts in the Middlesex League that had not implemented the change or unveiled formal proposals to pilot the schedule adjustment.
