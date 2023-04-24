WOBURN - The once-popular Applebee's Grill + Bar at 2 Elm St. in North Woburn will be closing at the end of business on Sunday, according to paperwork sent to the City of Woburn in recent days, as all restaurants in Woburn are seeking their new 2023-2024 restaurant licenses.
Applebee's Grill + Bar Woburn is located in a strategically fine location where all roads meet in North Woburn at the busy confluence of Main Street, I-95 (Route 128), along with the Extended Stay Hotel and other critical locations, including a major shopping center (Stop & Shop etc.).
The closing of Applebee’s became self-evident in late March when another restaurant sought to take over the restaurant and liquor license at 2 Elm St. At the time, North Shore Cantina of 185 Main St. in Gloucester petitioned the three-member Woburn License Commission to take over “a new all alcohol restaurant license at 2 Elm St.”
The city’s License Commission advertised for the new license in early April and called for a public hearing on Thursday, April 20. However, since then, the License Commission on their agenda for a last night agenda item noted “a request to withdraw” was filed as it was included in their lengthy 20-item agenda.
The License Commission had on file their plans for “any persons interested (who) may review said petition and appear at the hearing.”
The Applebee’s site in question shares the same address as the large Stop & Shop Shopping Center at 2 Elm St.
The 2 Elm St. site has also been a popular one dating back to Colonial time. The now famous 3-story Baldwin Mansion was on the site since Colonial times but moved across the street in 1972 and now sits as the Sichuan Garden and remains Woburn’s oldest home.
The Applebee’s greetings to restaurant-goers today is: “Since 1980, we’ve been bringing great food and smiles to Woburn neighborhoods. Our casual atmosphere and attentive staff will make sure you‘re eaten’ whenever you step into a Woburn Applebee’s.”
The wording “Neighborhood” also appears on some legal and company signs in addition (Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar).
City records indicate 2 Elm St. includes Applebee’s among a complex of stores owned by Daniel E. Rothenberg with a “co-owner” being Ahold Financial Services, Carlisle, Pennsylvania and has a city-assessed value of $13.4 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.