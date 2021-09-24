WOBURN - At least 10 local students and district educators tested positive for COVID-19 since the resumption of school earlier this month.
According to data released yesterday by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), at least seven Woburn students and two district staff members tested positive for the viral infection between last Thursday, Sept. 16 and this Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The latest public health data, which is being compiled by local officials, shows school-related case numbers climbing at a significant pace since the week prior, when just one person in the district was recorded as having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
However, while the state data tracks overall cases in the district, it does not indicate where individuals are contracting the virus - meaning it’s quite possible that most new cases involve transmissions that occurred outside of the school setting.
DESE, which releases school-related case numbers on a weekly basis, began the public health surveillance for the 2021-2022 academic year two weeks prior. During the first submission period, which covered just a two-day period between Monday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 15, local school officials were tracking a solitary COVID-19 infection involving a staff member.
Notably, the data does not include information about the numbers of staff and students who have been ordered into protective quarantines because of potential exposure to the virus.
Last year, under statewide COVID-19 protocols, individuals who came within three-feet of a person who had contracted the virus was defined as a “close contact” if the interaction lasted for 15 minutes or longer.
As a result of that potential exposure to the virus, public health officials instructed “close contacts” to quarantine at home for a minimum of eight days. Because of those rules, the detection of a single COVID-19 case within a school environment could potentially cause greater classroom disruptions as larger groups of students and educators were ordered to stay-at-home due to quarantine orders.
This year, several new “exemptions” are expected to reduce the number of quarantine orders due to school-related contacts with a person who tests positive for COVID-19. Specifically, under new state and federal guidelines, asymptomatic students who are potentially exposed to the pathogen can be excused from a quarantine mandate under the following circumstances:
• If a close contact is fully vaccinated;
• If both the COVID-19-positive student/staff member and the close contact were both masked and spaced at a minimum distance of three-feet;
• If the exposure happened on a school bus;
• Or if either party had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
To minimize learning disruptions due to mandatory quarantines, Woburn this year also enrolled in the state’s “test-in-stay” program, which allows “close contacts” to stay in the classroom so long as they test negative for COVID-19 using a BinaxNow or rapid result antigen kit.
The voluntary “test and stay” program, which requires parental consent, applies strictly to pupils who are potentially exposed to COVID-19 while in a school setting. In circumstances where exposures occurred at home or at any other outside social gathering, the normal quarantine period will be in effect without exception.
Earlier this month, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley, citing low participation numbers in the test-and-stay initiative, urged parents to take advantage of the program. At the time, only about 24 percent of the student body had been granted permission to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.