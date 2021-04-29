WOBURN - The alderman Tuesday night selected colleague and former City Council President Lindsay Higgins as the community's next city clerk.
During a special meeting that lasted a mere minutes, the aldermen unanimously and without debate chose Higgins out of a pool of three finalists vying for the City Hall managerial post.
Higgins, who has since indicated she will accept the job offer, will replace longtime City Clerk William Campbell, who in early March was selected by Secretary of State William Galvin as the new director of the Mass. Office for Campaign and Political Finance (OCPF).
"Lindsay Higgins, having received the required majority vote, has been declared City Clerk appointee," City Council President Edward Tedesco stated matter-of-factly after last night's unanimous decision.
Campbell, who was first hired in 1997, was scheduled to earn around $117,000 this fiscal year.
The city clerk's salary, which includes a base salary of $89,383 for managing City Hall's primary elections and vital records office, is set by city ordinance. Added to the base salary, according to budget records, is another $15,000 stipend for managing the City Council's administrative office functions.
The city clerk is also eligible for longevity pay.
Reached by telephone on Tuesday morning, Higgins thanked all her former City Council peers for their vote of confidence in her capabilities last night.
The former Ward 7 alderman, who stepped down from her elected council position earlier this spring to pursue the job opportunity, expects to begin as soon as all the final paperwork at City Hall is finalized. Higgins, an attorney who works as a corporate tax consultant, also acknowledged she has some pretty big shoes to fill in replacing Campbell.
"I'm just very thankful and lucky to be part of the process and I'm so thankful to the City Council. It's going to be tough to follow Bill Campbell," she said.
In total, seven people applied for the city clerk's vacancy. The council's Personnel Committee then narrowed down that applicant pool down to three finalists.
The other top two contenders for the vacancy were Haverhill Assistant City Clerk James Blatchford and Mukilteo, Washington City Clerk Carol Moore.
Besides presiding over all elections, the city clerk's office also handles vital records paperwork, such as census data, the filing of birth and death certificates, and applications for marriage licenses.
Considered the administrative heart of City Hall, visitors also frequent the city clerk's office to file business certificates, apply for dog licenses, and inquire about Woburn's Charter and city ordinances.
The city clerk's office also provides all administrative support for the Zoning Board of Appeals, Conservation Commission, Traffic Commission, and the City Council. The major role entails maintaining all meeting minutes, posting meeting agendas, handling special permit applications, taxi, livery, and new and used car sales licenses, and building variance requests.
All records pertaining to each of those boards are also maintained by the clerk's office.
