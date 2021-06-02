WOBURN - Officials from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen hope to make Mishawum Road the home of the fast-food chain’s seventh Massachusetts’ restaurant.
According to the agenda for this week's City Council meeting in City Hall, representatives from the Florida-based fried chicken eatery plan to appear before the aldermen to pitch a proposed takeover of the former D'Angelo storefront at 305 Mishawum Road.
The council was set to give the matter its first hearing last night.
Built in 1989 on Mishawum Road, the site contains roughly 3,739 square feet of space and is situated directly across the street from the Woburn Village complex’s main entrance.
The commercial site’s main driveway is also shared by several other storefronts, including the former D’Angelo’s sub shop that sits flush against a Dunkin’ Donuts store that is still open. A hotel and the vacant building that long housed a Joe’s American Bar and Grille also sit within the same lot.
The applicant will need a special permit from the council in order to open the fast-food restaurant.
Founded in New Orleans Louisiana in 1972, the restaurant chain was formerly known as Popeyes Chicken and Biscuits before it changed its name a number of years ago.
There are reportedly more than 3,100 Popeyes eateries across the country, including six in Massachusetts. The closest franchises to Woburn are situated in Lowell and in Boston by Fenway Park.
The chain’s proposed move to Mishawum Road comes as one of its biggest competitors, Chick-fil-A, has established a foothold in the city after opening a restaurant about two years ago in the nearby Woburn Landing site off of Washington Street.
Also in regards to dining establishments, the City Council during this week's regular scheduled meeting was also set to consider legislation that would allow local restauranteurs to keep open outdoor patios and seating areas that were temporarily approved under an emergency COVID-19 relief order.
Early last month, City Council President Edward Tedesco explained that he had sponsored the ordinance along with Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo Jr. in order to minimize any potential disruption to restaurant operations in the city as the state loosens its COVID-19 pandemic regs.
Just this past weekend, under an order signed by Mass. Governor Charles Baker, the state officially halted its masking mandate and also lifted a variety of gathering and operational restrictions being imposed on businesses in various economic sectors.
Under that same directive, a state-of-emergency declared at the start of the pandemic will end on June 15. Without local or state legislation, the end of the state-of-emergency will eliminate local officials’ authority to grant temporary permits to local businesses for outdoor patios and dining areas.
Those special permits are scheduled to expire within 60 days of the pandemic-related state-of-emergency being lifted. The legislation proposed by Tedesco and Ferullo would allow businesses that have created operating outdoor dining areas on private property to continue those uses as a matter-of-right. The by-right use rules would also apply to rooftop dining areas, so long as those upper story spaces met various safety requirements.
State legislators have also been asked by the governor to pass emergency legislation that would similarly extend the emergency special permits granted to restaurant owners for outdoor seating and service areas until Nov. 29, 2021.
